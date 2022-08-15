Heidelberg Cement Headquarters / AS+P

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The HeidelbergCement AG headquarters provide space for 1,000 staff. AS+P consistently pursued the client’s claim of “Concrete Excellence”: With curved façade elements, tree-like struts in the foyer, and the casino ceiling, the building shows the diverse potential of concrete as a material with a sustainability concept based on the Platinum Standard.

The design for the new building of the corporate headquarters is based on the architectural approach of the existing buildings and interprets them in a new, modern form. The new building interacts closely with the green space and offers spectacular views of Heidelberg from its unobstructed vantage point right at the beginning of the Berliner Strasse. The head building forms a sovereign prelude to the development of the adjoining quarter on the northern bank of the Neckar.

The deliberate intention from the edge of the plot allows the creation of a forecourt that marks the main entran­ce. The basic urban form of three cubic building sections, which are moderately staggered in height towards the Neckar and thus increase in their effect, finds its counterpart in the internal organization of the building. Three courtyards form the respective reference point of each of the three sections of the building, yet the three building parts merge into a single unit. This is enhanced by a central communication zone that connects the three cubics and forms an interactive backbone for employees – the so-called „Magistrale“. The inside and out­side is creating one unit, resulting in a coherent whole. The modular facade design differentiates the architecture of the three cubics only subtly fascinating primarily through the volumetric elegance. A skillful play with rhythm makes the facade appear alive interpreting the waves of the close by river Neckar.

In its materiality, the facade reflects the production of cement and HeidelbergCement‘s manufacturing of concrete as a material. High-quality prefabricated white concrete elements form a continuous network that envelops the three cubics in a regular shape. Photocatalytic cement, which binds pollutants from the air, is used in the prefabricated facade elements. The facade structure is based on the idea of embodying the malleability, versatility, and beauty of concrete as a material. The soft, rounded form language sets the facade apart from conventional concrete facades and creates an identity for the building and its surroundings. Special areas such as the spacious entrance foyer, the casino, and the connecting Magistrale are also visible to the outside through a transparent glass facade. These enliven the outward appearance and create references to the surrounding public space and the neighborhood.

A total of 200,000 cubic meters of enclosed space offers flexible floor plans. The ground floor houses not only the elegant foyer but also a large conference zone with numerous meeting rooms and a casino with a commercial kitchen. Thanks to the 1.45-meter axis grid, maximum of flexibility is ensured and offices can be configured in any way. This makes the building sustainable and viable for the future.