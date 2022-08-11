Lisbon Architecture Triennale Publishes List of Finalists for the Début Award 2022

Save this picture! Renovation of Santa Àgata Apartment by Bonell+Dòriga, winners of the Début Award 2019. Image © Bonell+Dòriga

The Lisbon Architecture Triennale has released the list of finalists for the Millennium bcp Début Award. This year, ten offices from four continents reach the final stage of this award, which celebrates and encourages the creative, intellectual and professional growth of emerging talents at a crucial and transformative stage in their careers.

The list of finalists includes Atelier Tiago Antero – ATA (Portugal), Atelier Tropical – Valerie Mavoungou (Congo), Ben-Avid (Argentina), messina | rivas (Brazil), Nana Zaalishvili (Georgia), Rohan Chavan (India), Savinova Valeria (Russia), Spatial Anatomy (Singapore), vão (Brazil) and Vertebral (Mexico). The winner of the current edition will join a select list of winners that includes Bonell+Dòriga, from Spain (2019), Umwelt, from Chile (2016) and the American Jimenez Lai, from Bureau Spectacular (2013).

Save this picture! Integra Building by UMWELT, winners of the Début Award 2016. Image © Felipe Fontecilla

The jury, composed of Cristina Veríssimo (Portugal), Diogo Burnay (Portugal), N’Goné Fall (Senegal), Yael Reisner (Israel) and Zhang Ke (China), commented:

If the first works of a career in architecture point to the later path of those who design them, from the ten Début finalists it is possible to imagine the future work of an entire generation. We can learn a lot from the diversity of emerging perspectives on sustainability, social equity and community inclusion from these young practices from different continents. Ten finalists that prove not only what architecture can do, but what it should do in the present, thinking about our future.

The Début Award occurs in two distinct phases. First, a call is open to all professionals interested in applying. At the same time, some relevant personalities in the world of architecture are invited by the Triennale to nominate who they consider to be worthy of this distinction. At the end, the proposals are made available to the jury, which selects the list of finalists and the winning practice.

Save this picture! Family Portrait by Jimenez Lai, winner of the Début Award 2013. Image © Township of Domestic Parts: Made in Taiwan

In 2022, the nominations were made by Alice Rawsthorn, Ana Dana Beroš, Bekim Ramku, Carlos Mínguez Carrasco, Chuka Ihonor, David Basulto, Denise Scott Brown, Ethel Baraona Pohl, Eve Arpo, Fabrizio Gallanti, Hanna Dencik Petersson, Herbert Wright, Jimenez Lai, Joanna Wasko, Josephine Michau, Julija Reklaitė, Marina Otero Verzier, Martynas Germanavičius, Matevž Čelik, Mimi Zeiger, Nathalie Weadick, Olamide Udoma-Ejorh, Paul Preissner, Paula Nascimento, Saimir Kristo, Sevra Davis, Shumi Bose, Sini Parikka, Taro Igarashi, Vera Sacchetti, Victoria Thornton and Zahra Ali Baba.

The Début Award winner will be revealed on September 30, during the opening week of the Lisbon Triennale 2022.

Source: Lisbon Architecture Triennale