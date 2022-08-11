Submit a Project Advertise
World
From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, FacadeFrom Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail, Column, BeamFrom Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopFrom Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam, Column+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Sant Esteve de Palautordera, Spain
  • Architects: estudi marmar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  356
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Adrià Marrasé
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Kerakoll, Atipik, Finfloor, Metropol Cerámica, Piera Ecocerámica, Roca
  • Lead Architects : Marta Martí, Adrià Marrasé
  • Rigger : Jordi Llatjós
  • Construction : Maestro Lin S.L.
  • City : Sant Esteve de Palautordera
  • Country : Spain
From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adrià Marrasé

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms the town’s old dance hall– later used as commercial premises– into a 4-apartment building. The site is in the old town’s Mayor Street of Sant Esteve de Palautordera, a pedestrian area next to the village’s main commercial street (Carretera de Montseny), which is part of a residential fabric of buildings between party walls.

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Facade
© Adrià Marrasé
From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Image 25 of 27
Axo
From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail, Column, Beam
© Adrià Marrasé

The proposal presents the following strategies: - Preserving and pointing out the value of the constructive elements of interest in the existing building. The masonry pillar, the slabs made of metal joists and ceramic vaults, and the roof’s wooden truss, beams, and joists were preserved. 

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Adrià Marrasé

Reclaiming the original facade. The materiality and composition of the original facade are rediscovered by demolishing the ventilated external skin and the damaged areas of the masonry walls were cleaned up.

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam, Column
© Adrià Marrasé

Improving energy efficiency and structure of the building. The existing structure was reinforced to withstand the demands required for the new use of the building. The facades and roof of the building were isolated to increase the apartments’ interior comfort and meet the requirements of the current regulations.

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Image 22 of 27
Ground floor plan

The building container that had been previously emptied of all uninteresting construction elements is used to materialize the strategies into a structural system of ceramic walls and wooden floors that splits the volume into 4 apartments (2 per floor) and a central hall performing 3 key functions for the building:

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Beam
© Adrià Marrasé

Bioclimatic hall. A large openable skylight fills the space with light, ensures good solar gain, and allows cross ventilation of the dwellings. In winter, the greenhouse effect will heat the air and the temperature inside the apartments will be increased by convection. In summer, the heat inside the dwellings will be dissipated thanks to the air renewal by the chimney effect. 

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Adrià Marrasé

Patio for socializing. The hall acts as a transition between the street (exterior) and the dwellings (interior), a space inviting collective relationships between the apartments’ neighbors and the rest of the town’s residents. 

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Image 24 of 27
Attic plan

The lookout. The hall is an empty volume inside the building that facilitates the contemplation of the singular preserved elements from different points of view, including the perspectives from the inside of the apartments, the patio, and the street.

From Dance Hall to House Transformation / estudi marmar - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Adrià Marrasé

Project gallery

