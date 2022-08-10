We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur

Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur

Save
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur

Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Exterior PhotographyStartblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsStartblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamStartblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Chair+ 55

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Detail, Cowork Interiors
Cottbus, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kay Fingerle

Text description provided by the architects. The Cottbus “Startblock B2” regional start-up center serves as an impulse generator for the region, intended to enable new perspectives for people in Lusatia during the current structural change. It serves as a place of exchange: among the founders with the urban society and the university environment. The new building is located directly at the entrance to the Brandenburg University of Technology Campus (BTU), at which the other end is the IKMZ by Herzog & de Meuron.

Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kay Fingerle
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Image 45 of 55
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kay Fingerle

The new business incubator concentrates the activities of tech start-ups in one place plus enriches the city with a valuable community building - as an impulse generator for the region. On the ground floor, the building serves as a public threshold between the users of the building and the interested general public, and the university community.

Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Exterior Photography
© Kay Fingerle

The building is a hybrid structure with a prefabricated wooden curtain wall façade that evolves from heavy to light, relying on sustainable solutions such as manual night ventilation, shading, and geothermal component activation. The facade's striking screens provide shade and act as semi-transparent screening for the building's work areas. The screens sculpturally articulate the building, creating a silvery-red alternate image with the city colors that define its identity.

Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Kay Fingerle
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Lighting
© Kay Fingerle

The business incubator is a workshop for thoughts, ideas, experiments, and developments. The office spaces offer flexible space for different types of work: from fully equipped coworking workstations in the open-plan office to two-person and individual offices, complemented by various communal and presentation areas. In addition to the various forms of work and communication, a large ramp and the attached workshop courtyard serve as an open-air cinema.

Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Kay Fingerle
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kay Fingerle
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kay Fingerle

The "workshop idea" is found throughout the building: at the desks and in large conferences, in public but informal presentations, in the FabLab or the series of experiments in the laboratory, and is also supported through the design inside the building. The exposed concrete surfaces of the shell construction are present throughout the building. Doors, metal perimeter guards, the grilles of the two staircases, and the ventilation ducts are made of galvanized steel.  All installations are visible on the surface of the exposed concrete structure.

Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Image 54 of 55
Facade
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Image 49 of 55
Perspective
Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Image 48 of 55
Section

Two color spectrums complement the materiality. The achromatic spectrum from white to black belongs to the working environment, and the chromatic spectrum from yellow to red belongs to the public areas. On the glazed first floor, the seemingly light-enhancing power of the foyer color creates a particular atmosphere when the sun is low in the sky. The ground floor with different functions is thus a threshold space used by the public and the founders.

Save this picture!
Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Windows
© Kay Fingerle

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Siemens-Halske-Ring 2, 03044 Cottbus, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ludwig heimbach architektur
Office
Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailCowork InteriorsGermany
Cite: "Startblock B2 Hub / Bernd Huckriede | United Architektur + ludwig heimbach architektur" 10 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986842/startblock-b2-hub-bernd-huckriede-united-architektur-plus-ludwig-heimbach-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream