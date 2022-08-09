We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Analog House / Olson Kundig

Analog House / Olson Kundig

Analog House / Olson Kundig

Truckee, United States
  Design Principal : Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA
  Project Manager / Project Architect : Steve Grim, AIA, LEED AP BD+C
  City : Truckee
  Country : United States
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in collaboration with the client – an architect based in Truckee – Analog House celebrates a rugged, high desert site populated by ponderosa pine, manzanita, and exposed basalt. The home’s footprint meanders through the understory, deliberately shaped to preserve existing specimen trees and create a protected internal courtyard. Extensive transparency and clerestory windows throughout the home provide access to views and daylight, while numerous indoor/outdoor connections link occupants to their surroundings, an important consideration for this active family.

© Joe Fletcher

The interior palette features concrete and steel, punctuated by kinetic devices that engage both the built environment and natural context. Just inside the home’s entry, a steel mesh stair wall works with upper-level clerestory windows to invite daylight into interior spaces while providing visual and textural interest.

Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© Joe Fletcher
Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Column, Deck
© Joe Fletcher
Floor Plan
Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Beam
© Joe Fletcher

The powder room sink references Japanese bamboo fountains, also known as sōzu, reimagining a standard off-the-shelf shower valve as a unique, gravity-responsive faucet. Dining room lights hang from custom bent steel armatures that organize and conceal electrical cords. Bridging the kitchen and exterior wrap-around porch, a custom fireplace can be converted to an Argentinian grill via hand-cranked mechanisms.

Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Joe Fletcher
Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Windows, Brick, Chair
© Joe Fletcher

The glass-walled “forest hall” connects the kitchen and dining wing to the living room and master suite through a tree-lined procession with views of the surrounding woods on all sides. Clerestory windows line the living room, suffusing the space with natural light, while a cantilevered steel roof provides cover for an exterior patio.

Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Joe Fletcher
Analog House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Joe Fletcher
Section

A discreet entry leads into the master suite, which includes an intimate sitting room, open casework closet, sleeping area, and bath. The custom bed, designed by the client, faces the trees, while the master bath incorporates a private slot view as well as a protected courtyard.

Analog House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Joe Fletcher

The “treehouse,” a three-story tower, rises above the main volume of the home. Solid steel cladding grants privacy to the tower’s street-facing north side, transitioning to large areas of transparency on the other sides of the tower, which are protected by year-round tree cover. The treehouse provides bedrooms and attached baths for guests as well as a roof-top deck with views of Northstar Ski Resort.

Analog House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher

“This was my first time designing a home for a fellow architect, and it was a true pleasure to work with Greg Faulkner. Though I work closely with my clients on every project, Greg and I elevated that collaboration to a new level. It was truly like working alongside a peer, and the design reflects the dialogue that we enjoyed throughout the entire process.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal.

Analog House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher

Olson Kundig
Cite: "Analog House / Olson Kundig" 09 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

