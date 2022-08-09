Bed Guide: 5 Tips on Choosing the Right Size Mattress

From an early age, we often hear phrases like “you must sleep a minimum of 8 hours a day.” It’s common knowledge that this brings invaluable health benefits, from reducing stress levels and keeping the immune system strong, to improving concentration, memory and decision-making skills. To guarantee a good night’s rest, having a comfortable bed that suits users’ needs is pivotal, especially considering that humans spend one-third of their entire life sleeping. Thus, when homeowners and designers are faced with different bed options available in the market, the decision must be carefully thought-out and take a number of factors into account, whether related to aesthetics or functionality. But before any stylistic or material decision is made, it is crucial to start with the basics: defining the size of the mattress.

Before doing so, multiple questions arise: What bed will fit my needs better? How to know the optimal bed size for my bedroom? How much space do I need around the bed? To answer these and facilitate the selection process, below we present 5 tips on choosing the right size bed through a collection of inspiring examples. All of these typologies can also be found in Architonic’s ‘Beds’ section.

Start by knowing the standard bed sizes

A bed’s size should help a bedroom work to its full potential and enhance its design; a mattress that is too big will make the space feel overcrowded, while one that’s too small may look out of place. Therefore, the first step in choosing the right size bed is being aware of the available options, whether it be single beds or double beds. Although these may slightly vary in different locations, there are generally 6 common sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King. Their dimensions (width, length and area) are detailed in the chart below:

Note the size and number of people

After considering every alternative, it is important to prioritize beds that suit their occupants. This involves determining how many people, children and pets will use the bed at any one time – as well as taking their size and height into account. A twin-size mattress, for example, is often the smallest standard size and is primarily aimed for children and teenagers, yet can also work for adults that live in a small space and are of an average height or shorter. Usually, most bunk beds use this typology. Twin XL beds are similar, but add an additional five inches of legroom that make them ideal for taller individuals.

A full-size bed, also known as the double bed, can be great for a single adult who wants or needs more space. Despite that it is designed to fit two people, it can be quite narrow for some and prevent them from sleeping comfortably. A queen-size mattress, on the contrary, sleeps two people with ease and fits well in many room sizes, which explains its popularity. For those seeking even more extra space, the king bed is the widest in the market, whereas the California king is the longest. Both are especially suitable for tall people, couples that may be accompanied by children or pets throughout the night, or simply anyone who wishes to sprawl out and has a large enough room to do so. In addition to width and length, height can also be an important measurement to keep in mind when selecting the mattress, as beds intended for elderly occupants or children might need to be closer to the floor for easier access.

Measure and plan the bedroom

Apart from responding to users’ needs, knowing the amount of available space for the bed is crucial during the selection process. A very large bed in a tiny apartment, for example, is probably not the best use of limited space. Hence, it is first recommended to calculate the room’s area (length x width = area). If the space is not square-shaped, the surface can be split into different sections that must be added together to obtain the total. By also knowing the area of each mattress, it is then possible to imagine how much space will be left in the room. As a general rule, a bed should have at least 70 to 90 cm (2 to 3 feet) of walking space around it, both to make the bed without bumping into walls and to ensure that closets, drawers and doors can open properly.

During this planning process, it can be helpful to trace everything on the floor, either by drawing the bed’s perimeter with masking tape or using newspaper sheets to cover the bed’s surface and then walking around it. This makes it possible to visualize everything and can also serve to experiment with different bedroom layouts. Furthermore, another factor to keep in mind is room location, as it can be complex to transport a large mattress into a space that is difficult to access, such as one with small doors or narrow staircases. However, a simple way to avoid any potential issues is to purchase a bed-in-a-box style mattress, which ships in a smaller size to later expand to its full size once the packaging is removed.

In small rooms, consider space-saving solutions

It’s also important to know that there are other ways to free up valuable space apart from downsizing the mattress, especially in tight and narrow spaces. In that sense, wall beds, also called hideaway or Murphy beds, can be quite useful. No matter the size of the mattress, with the right system these can fold up out of sight and disappear when not in use. This results in significantly more space to adopt other uses (such as an office or a TV room) or simply to facilitate circulation during the day.

A lot comes down to personal preference

Although space-related qualities greatly influence the choice of bed, convenience, personal taste and sleeping style also play a big part. A teenager may want a stacking or extendable bed for sleepovers, whereas smaller children may be inclined to bunk beds or beds that also work as playhouses. At the same time, regardless of the room’s size, some may opt for a smaller bed to prioritize more floor space, while others may choose to sacrifice space for a bigger mattress. Sleeping style can also be taken into account; if a user tends to curl up in their sleep, a big bed might not be as necessary as for sleepers who usually sprawl out. In any case, however, there must be enough space to sleep and live comfortably, whether that involves a smaller or bigger mattress.

