World
Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio

Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio

Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Airport
Anatoliki Attiki, Greece
  • Design Team : Michalis Skitsas, Artemis Merkourea, Katerina Saraptzian, Arianna Mechili, Christos Papachristodoulou, Eleni Aroni, Vasiliki Dimou, Glykeria Gkougkoudi, Mariliza Sfakianoudi, Nikol Gkoka
  • Fire Protection Consultant : Tasos Pyrgiotis
  • Audiovisual Consultant : Telmaco
  • Kitchen Consultant : XENEX
  • Main Contractor  : Doriki Techniki SA
  • Metalworks : Lampiris Giorgos
  • City : Anatoliki Attiki
  • Country : Greece
Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© BREBA PHOTOGRAPHY - Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Text description provided by the architects. The new venue of Aegean Airlines was conceived drawing inspiration from the humble sculptural folk architecture of the Cyclades, reflecting on the cutting edge technology of airplanes, and was crowned with a sense of comfort, as originally seen in the air traveling the world. Curved, soft edges and shapes of flow interpreted in the deep Aegean sea blue convey the aesthetics and the dynamic of technology, borrowed from the culture of air traveling.

Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© BREBA PHOTOGRAPHY - Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Anodised inox as a primary material brought the two worlds of aeronautical design and fluid-form architecture together: the cutting-edge technology is infused with the symbolic dimension of the deep Aegean blue. Curved panel segments create a consistent continuous envelope for the entire lounge, while a deep white aluminum-louver ceiling crowns it with equally complex geometry.

Beyond the compositional harmony of its design, this ceiling also contributes functionally to the zoning and acoustic comfort of the space, thus reinforcing the sense of tranquility and relaxation in the lounge, simulating the sensation of flying over the clouds. It also practically embodies all the necessary mechanical equipment, without disrupting the visual impact of the composition. Tinted blue glass also joins the palette, in order to embrace all tech features such as screens, in a fully contemporary aesthetic approach.

Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© BREBA PHOTOGRAPHY - Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography
© BREBA PHOTOGRAPHY - Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© BREBA PHOTOGRAPHY - Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

The selection of furniture brings an extra layer of comfort and domesticity, with craftsmanship and well-madness embracing the passengers for a high-end hospitality experience. Fine details, craftsmanship, and elegance resonate with the design ethos of Aegean Airlines in offering its passengers a quality experience, to complement its new identity. 

Aegean Business Lounge / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair
© BREBA PHOTOGRAPHY - Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Project location

Address:Aeropuerto Internacional de Atenas - Eleftherios Venizelos (ATH), Attiki Odos, Spata Artemida 190 04, Greece

About this office
K-Studio
Office

