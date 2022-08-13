Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier

Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier

Save
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier

Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, TableAtelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior PhotographyAtelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, BedroomAtelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices Interiors
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Anil Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Tarkett, De Carli Selected Stones, Divisa Brasil, Reflexa Cortinas e Persianas, Schwalm Decorações
  • Lead Architect : Isadora Wagner Corte Real, Samuel Dall Alba
  • Execution : Mão de Obra Certa
  • Luminotechnical Design : Studio FOS
  • Climate : Dufrio
  • City : Porto Alegre
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. The need for a fluid, timeless and striking space guided the concept of this project. The family office supports meetings, exhibitions, and small cultural gatherings among friends. The clients, who love to host, were looking for a space where everyone could feel at home.

Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Roberta Gewehr

The aim was to create a blank canvas for the curatorship of elements that would enhance the office personality, making the experience between spaces dynamic and comfortable. The use of natural wood and the off-white paneling highlight the sobriety of the materials. The sculptural and colorful furniture contrasts with the perimeter sober base.

Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Image 16 of 17
Layout
Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr

We wanted to propose the ambiance and the feel of an art gallery so that clients would have layout flexibility and freedom to change the art pieces and furniture over the years. Curves play a central role in the space: just like in an exhibition, the curved flow directs users and creates surrounding and welcoming living areas. The sofa by the window and the support yellow modules provide numerous scenarios of spatial distribution.

Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Image 17 of 17
Isometric

The Brazilian design items bring into focus the objects' tropical vibes and uniqueness. Among the furniture, we highlight the fluid and contemporary lines of Sofá Pedra by Roberta Banqueri, the combination between the lightness and protagonism of Banco Dominó by Claudia Moreira Salles, and São Paulo’s pure geometric shapes through Giácomo Tomazzi’s Poltrona Bo.

Save this picture!
Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier - Interior Photography, Table
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, Río Grande del Sur, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Anil Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier" [Atelier SZ / Anil Atelier] 13 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986693/atelier-sz-anil-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream