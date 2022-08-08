We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects

Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects

Save
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects

Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGarnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGarnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamGarnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Lighting, Sink, Windows, Chair+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Detail
Stoke Newington, United Kingdom
  • Architect : Sean Martin
  • Director : Tom Farmer, James Dowen
  • Designer : Andrew Brown
  • City : Stoke Newington
  • Country : United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. Garnham Street comprises eight bright and expansive apartments configured across a building of four stories providing a mixture of one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Working with Artform Group and Scenesmith, Garnham Street is a unique design with beautifully crafted interiors, situated just five minutes walk from the station and two minutes to the bustling Stoke Newington Church Street.

Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Image 32 of 32
Site Plan

Facing south onto Garnham Street, the building is formed of two interlocking exoskeletons; the concrete core is partially wrapped with a brick façade to create a set of recessed, south-facing balconies. The concept was to create a building that responded to the immediate residential context with the brick façade whilst also responding to the Stoke Newington High Street echoing the more civic style architecture associated with the concrete pre-cast piers, allowing the building to rise slightly taller than the immediate context, whilst still feeling at one with the streetscape.

Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

The softness of the brick and concrete pairing is elevated through the choice of window finish.  We paired the concrete with timber windows, adding warmth and craft to the space, whilst paired the brick with a white aluminum window, these subtle differences really come to life when you see the building as one.

Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Richard Fraser
Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows
© Richard Fraser
Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Richard Fraser

Difficulties included coordinating the pre-cast panels, which we worked alongside Amber Valley to create the beautifully chamfered reveals, and considering the logistics of getting these larger panels installed on site. For such a small residential scheme, the build was rather complicated, with a number of recessed balconies, goalpost brick corner pieces, and overhanging ground floor. We worked with London Structures Lab to create a concrete frame structure that allowed for these complexities.    

Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Bed
Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed

Internally, the concept was to create an industrial aesthetic, exposing all of the concrete frames internally with beautiful chamfered columns and beams, as well as exposing all the concrete soffit. Scenesmith worked their magic on bringing a unique interior feel to the space which compliments the external aesthetic well, we are big fans of their work.

Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam

MILK Furniture has beautifully crafted kitchens with natural timber shelving and bespoke cabinets which chime harmoniously with integrated appliances and terrazzo worktops. A light touch has been applied to the internal fittings,  allowing the materiality of the apartments to take center stage. Switch plates, sockets, and ironmongery are all offered in a matt black finish, while the bathrooms are replete with vibrant, warm terrazzo, plus concrete basins by cement and black brassware. 

Save this picture!
Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Richard Fraser

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stoke Newington, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dowen Farmer Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsDetailUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Garnham Street Apartments / Dowen Farmer Architects" 08 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986557/garnham-street-apartments-dowen-farmer-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream