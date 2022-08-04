Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design

+ 18

Apartment Interiors • Centro Histórico de São Paulo, Brazil
Architects: Valdivieso Design

Text description provided by the architects. This approximately 70-square meter apartment is located in the E section of the iconic Copan Building, São Paulo, Brazil. The project was conceived with the basic premise of enhancing the main architectural elements of Niemeyer's project. Tied to the such a notion, the spaces were organized and designed according to the new resident's needs.

The client was moving out of a large house and brought along a lifetime dedicated to culture and theater to her new home. Her striking personality is present in the vivid color palette and a selection of very Brazilian and strong furniture and objects.

All non-original dry walls were removed in the demolition process, to allow for the kitchen to be integrated into the living area. The plaster ceiling was removed in order to evidence the ribbed slab, part of the structure that makes up the building, throughout the apartment.

The original Brazilian 'Peroba Rosa' parquet flooring was renovated in the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The small but functional kitchen also has a washing machine built into its cabinetry and was integrated into the living room in order to expand and create more generous circulation between the spaces.

A large multifunctional bookcase was designed in blue woodwork in the living room, with recessed sconces on the top. The bookcase plays a key role not only in storage and displaying the client's books and objects, but also in the TV and a small workstation. The large bathroom, coated with vintage pink tiles and hexagonal flooring, can be divided in order to hide the shower stall when needed. The spacious and bright bedroom has a beautiful exposed concrete structural wall behind an antique green bed. The lighting was fully redone and is connected by visible metallic electrical ducts on the ceilings and walls.