Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, BeamApartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Beam, HandrailApartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, BedroomApartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving, Windows, Beam+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Centro Histórico de São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Valdivieso Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Celite, Cemitério dos Azulejos, Deca, Lurca, Mazza Cerâmicas, Mekal, Pedra de Esquina, reka iluminacao
  • Lead Architect : Gabriel Valdivieso
  • Project Architect : Caroline Russo
  • Civil Works : Sr. Faustino Bezerra
  • Carpentry : Modelar Móveis Cruzília
  • City : Centro Histórico de São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. This approximately 70-square meter apartment is located in the E section of the iconic Copan Building, São Paulo, Brazil. The project was conceived with the basic premise of enhancing the main architectural elements of Niemeyer's project. Tied to the such a notion, the spaces were organized and designed according to the new resident's needs.

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Fran Parente
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente

The client was moving out of a large house and brought along a lifetime dedicated to culture and theater to her new home. Her striking personality is present in the vivid color palette and a selection of very Brazilian and strong furniture and objects.

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Beam, Bench
© Fran Parente
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Fran Parente

All non-original dry walls were removed in the demolition process, to allow for the kitchen to be integrated into the living area. The plaster ceiling was removed in order to evidence the ribbed slab, part of the structure that makes up the building, throughout the apartment.

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
© Fran Parente
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Fran Parente

The original Brazilian 'Peroba Rosa' parquet flooring was renovated in the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The small but functional kitchen also has a washing machine built into its cabinetry and was integrated into the living room in order to expand and create more generous circulation between the spaces.

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Image 18 of 18
Section
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Image 17 of 18
Section

A large multifunctional bookcase was designed in blue woodwork in the living room, with recessed sconces on the top. The bookcase plays a key role not only in storage and displaying the client's books and objects, but also in the TV and a small workstation. The large bathroom, coated with vintage pink tiles and hexagonal flooring, can be divided in order to hide the shower stall when needed. The spacious and bright bedroom has a beautiful exposed concrete structural wall behind an antique green bed. The lighting was fully redone and is connected by visible metallic electrical ducts on the ceilings and walls.

Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Lighting, Toilet
© Fran Parente

Project location

Address:Ipiranga, 200 - Historical Center of São Paulo, São Paulo - SP, 01046-010, Brazil

About this office
Valdivieso Design
Office

Cite: "Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design" [Apartamento Copan Bloco E / Valdivieso Design] 04 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986522/apartment-copan-block-e-valdivieso-design> ISSN 0719-8884

