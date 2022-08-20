Submit a Project Advertise
World
Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
  • Architect : Ekkehard Voss
  • Project Manager : Thomas Sperfeldt
  • Team : Alessandra Dieseldorff, Mathias Koch, Tomasz Kozaczek, Alexander Loss
  • Clinker, Aquaterra Salinagrau : Granada BA+FU: Hagemeister GmbH & Co. KG
  • Interior : TCHOBAN VOSS Architects, TCHOBAN VOSS Architects
  • Structural Engineering : Tebartz Ingenieurbuero
  • Building Equipment : fuhrmann + keuthen
  • Fire Protection : Burckhardt Pabst und Partner, Burckhardt Pabst und Partner
Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Text description provided by the architects. A new fire station has been built for the regional fire brigade on Schafweg in the Wemb district of the municipality of Weeze in North Rhine-Westphalia. The building consists of two flat structures that overlap by almost five meters. The shared grey clinker-brick façade gives the new buildings the appearance of a coherent unit. The design was awarded first prize in the architectural competition.

Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
The building’s first volume is a hall for fire engines; this has a floor area of approximately 320 sqm and a height of 5.75 m. Abutting it at right angles is the main fire brigade building, which contains social areas with changing rooms and a training room. A workshop and additional storage rooms complete the spatial program. The technical rooms are located on the second floor of the main building.

Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
For the façade, standard-format aqua terra Salinagrau (grey) clinker bricks were chosen. The building’s main openings - the fire-engine gates, the main entrance and training room, and the alarm entrance – are framed with red clinker and have a metallic red core.

Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
The building’s outdoor facilities divide into natural and functional recreational areas. The functional areas are all located in the direct vicinity of the building. They include a 23-space car park in the south-eastern part of the site. Its location ensures quick access to the fire station via Schafweg from the town center. An adjoining lawn could in the future be used to create another 12 parking spaces.

Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
In addition to functionality, the architects focused on sustainability and efficient and economical operation of the building. Heat is provided by a combined heat and power unit. The ventilation systems are fitted with a highly efficient heat-recovery system.

Wemb Fire Station / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Tchoban Voss Architekten
