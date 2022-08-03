We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
House L / dunkelschwarz

Save
House L / dunkelschwarz - Exterior PhotographyHouse L / dunkelschwarz - Exterior Photography, DoorHouse L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamHouse L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Elsbethen, Austria
House L / dunkelschwarz - Exterior Photography
© Markus Rohrbacher

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Elsbethen, a southeastern suburb of Salzburg. The heterogeneous surrounding predominantly consists of residential buildings resembling “daily life architecture”. The area´s topography forms the foothill of the surrounding mountain landscape, creating a soft east-west slope.

House L / dunkelschwarz - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Markus Rohrbacher

Concept. Characteristics such as effortlessness, privacy, an open and bright atmosphere as well as a flowing transition between the inside and the outside were the wishes laid out by the owners.

House L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Markus Rohrbacher
House L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Markus Rohrbacher
House L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Markus Rohrbacher

The chosen specific typology "house with outbuilding and canopied entrance" phrases an ensemble resembling a shielding courtyard towards the bypassing street, providing both privacy and flow. Through terraces and balconies, the entire living space is enabled to engage with this secure but open area, also creating a connection to the south side garden.

House L / dunkelschwarz - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
House L / dunkelschwarz - Image 20 of 21
Section 01

While the rectangular floor plan and steep gable roof align with the surrounding houses, the inside formulates a rather unconventional use of open space using nets spanning the living area. The flowing spacial figure across floors builds the center of the family home by linking the kitchen, fireplace, dining area, and diwan and simultaneously creating the unique character of the house - a home for daily use that offers coziness and support.

House L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Markus Rohrbacher

The overall architectural concept can be seen as an approval of daily life rather than a stiff and inflexible construction.

House L / dunkelschwarz - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Deck, Forest
© Markus Rohrbacher
About this office
dunkelschwarz
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

