Longmenshan Town Woyun Platform / Archermit

+ 37

Design Team : Zhe Yang, Renzhen Chen, Qinmei Hu , Yi He, Yuanjun Gou, Rui Yang, Zixuan Liu, Yaxian Zhao, Yutao Feng, Xiangxin Ge, Zhiying Song, Shuhua Ye, Maosen Zeng (intern)

Structural Engineer : Xu Du

Construction Drawing Design Team : Jingwu Piao , Xin Chen, Jinju He, Jun Luo, Liping Wang

Lighting Design Team : Sony Wang, Meng Chen, Qiangning Jiang, Xinyu Li, Haoyu Liu, Hong Peng, Jiangyue He, Yiting Wu, Ting Ye

Decoration Design Team : Jiajuan Wu, Miao Shu, Yi Zhu, Sha Luo

Client : Sichuan Hope huawu Industrial Development Group Co., LTD, Pengzhou Hope Shunchen Cultural Tourism Development Co., LTD

Construction Drawing Design : Chengdu Meisha Architectural Design Co., LTD

City : Pengzhou

Country : China

“Woyun Platform” is a public building integrating cultural display and scene experience. the ground floor is suspended to form a completely open multi-functional public space, the middle and top are cultural display and leisure experience spaces, where there are mountains and water above the clouds, and a passion for life under the clouds.

During the initial design visits, we were concerned about a problem shared by four villages within 1.5 kilometers of the site, which is also an important problem facing urbanization around the world-The decline and disappearance of the traditional social order in the villages. In this context, we put forward the concept of “Village Parlor”.

we took the nature of Longmen Mountain as the inspiration for the design and came up with the image of “Reclining Cloud”. “Reclining clouds” means lying high in the cloud and mist, and means “returning to seclusion”. “Woyun Platform” expresses Archermit's thoughts and explorations on “people’s inner longing to return to nature, nature, and tradition”.

The pillars on the ground floor grow upward like a bamboo forest, suspended to form a public space the central building takes the image of a panda hanging on the top of the bamboo forest to build a suspended hemisphere. The shallow water on the roof is scattered with two “floating stones” of different sizes, the meaning of “floating stones” is derived from the boulders of Feilai Peak formed by the geological activity of “glacial drifting gravel” in Longmen Mountain and the river floating stones in the valley of the Jianjiang River. The panda’s partial form and black and white colors become the panda-themed elements of the interior space and furniture.

At night, the huge dome at the bottom of the overhead turns into a poetic star universe through lighting design. We split the huge dome into more than 2,600 single curved aluminum panels through parametric design, which facilitates installation and effectively controls the cost of the dome. The holes of different sizes on the panels are randomly distributed by three specifications of 12mm, 25mm, and 40mm in diameter through parametric control, and the holes of each panel are arranged differently to ensure that the holes of the whole dome show a random distribution.

For the built-in lighting of the dome cavity, we abandoned the costly and complicated construction process of the LED custom bulb hanging method and chose to set LED spotlight side wash at key nodes to control the beam angle, so that the light forms light reflection on the side wall of the perforated plate hole and finally forms a realistic and vast starry sky imagery on the outside of the aluminum plate. And through the dynamic meteor at the main entrance, the contrast between the stars and the starry sky at the sunken square, the contrast between visible and hidden, inside and outside, strengthens the dreamlike spatial mood of the whole bottom space at night.