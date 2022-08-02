We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
KR Apartments / STARH

KR Apartments / STARH
KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev

KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, FacadeKR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade, Deck, Patio, BalconyKR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Varna, Bulgaria
  • Architects: STARH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2352
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dian Stanchev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas Schindler, Saint-Gobain, Schüco, Corian - Dupont, Italgraniti, Porcelanosa
  • Architectural design : Svetoslav Stanislavov, Dimitar Katsarov, Iva Kostova, Hristo Dushev, Debora Dimitrova, Peter Nikolov, Ivan Kovachev, Borislav Stanchev, Sanya Kovacheva
KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev

Text description provided by the architects. KR is a residential building situated in the historical center of the city of Varna, Bulgaria, neighboring The Sea Garden and The Black Sea. The plot is small, located on a quiet street with a minimal incline. The building is terraced to the east façade, where the attached historical building is planned to be reconstructed and rebuilt. The creation of contemporary and functional dwellings with elegant and simple designs, which fit in the environment unobtrusively is the main architectural concept.

KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
KR Apartments / STARH - Image 33 of 34
Section

KR is a very “silent” building. Its simplistic volume and minimal usage of the diversity of materials give total respect to the surroundings. The façade materials are intended to be in one plane without any unnecessary details and ornaments.

KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Dian Stanchev

The spatial-volumetric organization of the edifice is in seven stories with a complicated orthogonal shape which is a result of the urban planning restrictions. The shuffling of openings and solid parts on the facades is a logical result of the geographical orientation of the respective façade wall. The raster patterns develop, beginning with the north façade facing the street, where the openings are the smallest and narrowest, and the façade is flat.

KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade, Deck, Patio, Balcony
© Dian Stanchev
KR Apartments / STARH - Image 30 of 34
Plan - 5th floor
KR Apartments / STARH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Dian Stanchev
KR Apartments / STARH - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dian Stanchev

The voids on the west façade widen, and small balconies emerge, creating a more complex façade expression. Facing south, the glazing is broad with a rich light inflow, the balconies get bigger with a view towards the Sea Garden and the Black Sea.

KR Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev

Project location

Address:Varna, Bulgaria

About this office
STARH
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialBulgaria
