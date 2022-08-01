We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. France
  5. Association Offices / Atelier 56S

Association Offices / Atelier 56S

Association Offices / Atelier 56S

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, FacadeAssociation Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAssociation Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAssociation Offices / Atelier 56S - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Renovation, Extension
Chartres-de-Bretagne, France
  • Architects: Atelier 56S
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :François Dantart
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALU-K, Epsilonplus, KLH, SCOB, SLV, Siniat
Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Facade
© François Dantart

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chartres-de-Bretagne, between a residential area and association buildings, the headquarters of ASSIA (an association for personal assistance) is looking to extend onto a 600 square meters plot to the south of the existing part.

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Facade
© François Dantart
Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© François Dantart

The new one is three stories high, providing a large floor area while preserving a maximum amount of free land. The detached extension is connected only by a glass walkway allowing the creation of a planted space between the two parts. 

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© François Dantart
Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

Our thinking led us to respond to a specific program that could evolve over time. We have created a free-standing tray on the south side of the plot, on a constructive framework of wooden posts and beams, spaced three meters apart. This framework allows for a minimum of 11m² of offices that can be grouped into several entities.

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam, Handrail
© François Dantart
Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© François Dantart

They are positioned to the south to take advantage of the open views and light. A pre-aged wooden sunshade protects the workspaces from direct sunlight in summer. The hardcore, made of prefabricated concrete (staircases, lifts, and technical rooms) is adjacent to the free wooden floor. A corridor serves the different offices as technical support for electricity and ventilation (false ceiling).

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© François Dantart

The entire project is prefabricated; both the central concrete core and the wooden post and beam system and CLT floors. All the materials are left exposed to affirm the construction methods and the different material treatments. The sunshades and the cladding are made of pre-aged wood, with five centimeters wide blades, demonstrating thinness in the treatment of the facade.

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade
© François Dantart
Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© François Dantart

Their aspect is changing according to the orientation of the sun, accompanied by the triple glazed curtain wall which reflects the context during the day and reveals the wooden floors in the evening.

Association Offices / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© François Dantart

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Chartres-de-Bretagne, France

About this office
Atelier 56S
Office

Cite: "Association Offices / Atelier 56S" 01 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986277/association-offices-atelier-56s> ISSN 0719-8884

