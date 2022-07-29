We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter

Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter

Save
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter

Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, CoastSummer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, FacadeSummer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Interior Photography, WindowsSummer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Beam+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Denmark
Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Niels Nygaard

Text description provided by the architects. On a small Danish island sits a simple summerhouse, built right next to the coastline and with an open meadow landscape as a backdrop. The natural stone house, with a pitched roof that takes its inspiration from nature, is situated on a small plinth that acts as coastal protection against severe storms and elevated water levels.

Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Image 19 of 22
Plan

A house in harmony with nature. The small 55 m2 summerhouse towers proudly on the natural plot as a sharply cut stone block designed with a simple floor plan. Seen from the gables, the house is experienced as a square, with a triangle inscribed by the shape of the pitched roof in natural slate tiles. As seemingly simple as the house was designed, there are lots of details that make the simplicity subtle.

Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Image 20 of 22
Plan

The facades are also in natural stone, which is in harmony with the large stones from the beach just outside the house. And in the same way, the in situ concrete plinths comprise small stones that mimic the beach's rough pebbles and hue. A house that does not disturb, but which proudly adapts and repeats nature's motifs and screens for wind and weather. The façade is designed with large glass sections that make the corners open and transparent, thus ensuring a lightness to the otherwise robust expression.

Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Beam
© Niels Nygaard

Natural stone continues in the interior. As an elegant extension of the façade in stone, the floors of the entire house are clad with Öland limestone. At the same time, nature is constantly present via the views through the large glass sections; from the moment the owners wake up at sunrise to the time they go to bed with a view of the sunset. In the living room, via the corners of the glass, there is a split view of both the meadow and the sea, so that the rich bird and animal life and the ships at sea can be followed during the day.

Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

The kitchen also respects nature in its choice of materials in smoked oak, which, together with the warm natural stone floor, enhances the feeling of tactile, honest materials in contrast to the bright and white interior. The house is full height and is divided into two zones, with the living room, kitchen, and bathroom in one and the bedroom in another. The two zones are elegantly separated by a glass wall that ensures ubiquitous daylight. 

Save this picture!
Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Niels Nygaard

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GinnerupArkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "Summer House / GinnerupArkitekter" 29 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986133/summer-house-ginneruparkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream