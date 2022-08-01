We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Table, ChairContempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsContempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, BeamContempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Windows

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Hong Kong
  • Design Team : May Ho, Cherie Chan, Holly Chang
  • Ff&E Team : Sally Richardson, Carman Chow
  • Decoration : William Chung
  • Interior Fit Out : Alpha Contracting Limited
  • Country : Hong Kong
Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Kenneth Chao

Text description provided by the architects. Housed in a New York-style brick building, Contempo is the design office of via. The studio has transformed a former industrial space into a hybrid work and creative environment spanning nearly 10,000 sq. ft. over two floors. Designed to promote a sense of community and to inspire ingenuity, the office merges versatile and fluid work zones with myriad social spaces, drawing on an inventive palette and understated colors to impart a relaxed, cohesive ambiance.

Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kenneth Chao
Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Kenneth Chao

The main workspace is arranged on the lower floor, framed by galvanized steel partitions, and where an emphasis is placed on creating a balance between physical and desktop experiences. To facilitate varying workflows and team dynamics, solo workstations are coupled with smaller break-out areas and workshop tables to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration, an approach that is deeply rooted in the studio’s holistic culture. A long corridor separates other work functions on the lower floor - such as a private meeting space - and visually connects the all-inclusive material library at the back with the lush outdoor terrace. Alongside green views, a light-filled café is a place for staff to forge closer connections, or to unwind and disengage from their work, combining a relaxed lounge and a spacious common area where a dynamic set-up accommodates informal exchanges, and dining, seminars – or even film screenings. The barista-style bar is constructed from three-meter-long travertine, creating a visual anchor for the space, while adding tactility.

Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Table, Facade
© Kenneth Chao
Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenneth Chao

The two studio floors are linked by a feature staircase, lined entirely in warm Scandinavian timber and crafted with a double-layered, angular balustrade. Contempo’s upper level is a multi-purpose gallery and event space. Conceived as an extension of the workspace to showcase the team’s artistic talents, and to welcome creative partnerships, the gallery houses commissioned artworks alongside sculptural pieces and furniture designs. Internal swing and sliding doors flexibly turn the space into a standalone venue for exhibitions or intimate dinners, free from the distractions of other work areas. A striking retail display showcases the range of lifestyle goods developed by the studio’s artistic arm, one k edition, and is set in the corner of the gallery with textured green walls and a terrazzo floor.

Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kenneth Chao
Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Kenneth Chao

All fixed inventory within the office was designed in-house, from walls and shelves upholstered in fabrics, kitchen units, cabinets, and storage built to suit the needs of designers, to crafted details such as milled wood door handles. Demonstrating a passion for authentic craft and function, the furniture range includes contemporary classics from Artek, Karimoku Case Study, Nikari, and Benjamin Hubert’s collection, as well as bespoke pieces that are given a softened touch by Kvavdrat fabrics.

Contempo Studio / via. - Interior Photography, Table
© Kenneth Chao

Project location

Address:Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, China

via.
© Kenneth Chao

