Villa del Ciliegio / Carlo Gaspari Architetti + Beatrice Comelli Architetto

Tradition and innovation. The design of the villa wants to start from these characteristics site to define that relationship with the place with which to enter into symbiosis. The main purpose was not to design a house "in the manner of the ancients", but with the spirit of the ancients, taking advantage of new technologies while respecting the proportions, colors, and use of materials that create an intimate and lasting relationship with the surrounding landscape.

Plano - volumetric insertion. The villa develops longitudinally along the elongated lot, maintaining the main accesses on the northeast front of the access road. The distance of the building from the swimming pool is defined in order not to have no shadow areas that affect it during the various periods of the year and therefore to allow continuous use. The basic idea was to create a house, seeking a continuous relationship with the landscape and the sea in the distance.

Geometries and perspectives. The shape of the house is the result of this continuous dialogue with the site, in fact, the volume of the staircase arranged centrally to the building, becomes the fulcrum on which the perspective lines towards the landscape converge, defining at the same time the internal perimeters of the house.

The volume is excavated on the north-east front, becoming the main entrance of the house, while on the north-west side, a smaller excavation of the volume defines the secondary entrance. The volume extends itself to the south over the kitchen space, creating a shaded area, while the southwest courtyard defines the perimeter of the outdoor garden.

Internal layout. The house is mainly developed on three levels including the cantina floor. The interior design has been thought with the purpose of the solar exposures and the maximum energy needs, the use that customers will make of them during the various periods of the year, and the relationship with the external space.

Raumplan. We wanted to take advantage of site peculiarities like the sweet slope of the hill, making it part of an experience to be lived inside the house. Here the idea of ​​the “raumplan” is intended as internal environments placed on different quotes, according to the 'land's natural slope axis, generating a continuous relationship between interior and the external spaces.

Courtyards. The northeast courtyard located on the main downstream façade becomes the space of relationship between the living room, the study, and the central staircase; here an ornamental tree will be planted on a permeable surface. In the other part, the southwest courtyard is part of the corner of the house, close to the living room and kitchen, this space is thought of as a place of shelter, a surface where you can insert ornamental plants and create shaded areas.