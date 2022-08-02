We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo

Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo

Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Interior PhotographyJardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, FacadeJardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, CourtyardJardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4913
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lucia Manzano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Artalum, Concresteel, Deca, Eliane
  • Author : Lucia Manzano
  • Collaborators : Juliana Trama, Renan Dumette Kolda, Victória Sanches
  • Landscape : Lucia Manzano
  • Foundations : Daniloo Martins
  • Structure : Roberto Dias Leme
  • MEP : Heitor Paulo Fozzatti
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Jardim Alto da Boa Vista is a house condominium surrounded by trees in a residential neighborhood. The houses are designed to ensure the comfort and security of a village. The architectural and landscaping projects were designed in dialogue, in order to create a single set that values the houses and common areas of the condominium. In this process, our biggest challenge was to implement the twelve houses, the playground, and the gym in a corner lot of 3,286m2 on uneven topography and a very irregular perimeter.

Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Lucia Manzano

There are 12 houses in total, organized on 2 plateaus slightly inclined, that overcome the uneven topography of 7m. There are eight houses on the lower plateau and four houses on the upper plateau. The pedestrian access to the houses is due to rich and abundant landscaping permeating the entire lot. The underground garage leaves the ground floor free to be used by the residents and allows access to the homes for pedestrians. The choice of materials is important to connect landscape and architecture. 

Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Lucia Manzano
Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Image 22 of 26
Plans
Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucia Manzano
Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Image 25 of 26
Section and elevation
Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Interior Photography
© Lucia Manzano

The wood enters as a versatile and resistant element. Wood benches, doors, and brises join the landscape and architecture. In addition, other colors and textures are present in the use of bricks, cement plate floor, and white coating. Regarding the typology of the houses, they are three, with private areas ranging from 503 to 536m². On the ground floor, the living, dining, and kitchen rooms are fully integrated. In addition, the garden with a swimming pool is a natural extension of the social area, for this reason, the opening frame has the full width of the room.

Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Lucia Manzano
Jardim Alto da Boa Vista Condominium / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucia Manzano

On the first floor, we designed a family room and three suites, each with a closet and balcony overlooking the treetops. The balconies bring privacy and are also natural protection against the sun and rain. The rooftop works as a wide terrace with a magnificent view of the treetops. As well as covered areas with the possibility of multiple uses. Underground is located the laundry, which has open space, natural lighting, and ventilation. In addition, each unit has four parking spaces and a storage room.

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo
