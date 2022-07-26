We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Estonia
  5. Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid
Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast
© Tõnu Tunnel

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Estonia
  Architects: Kamp Arhitektid
  Area: 137
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Tõnu Tunnel
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Ruukki OY
  Lead Architects: Peeter Loo
  Contractor: Melli Ehitus OÜ
Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. The building has a simple, rectangular ground plan and is located in a north-south direction. The main entrance of the summer house is located on the east side of the building. On the ground floor, there is a hallway, utility room, bathroom, living room with kitchen, bedrooms, and small storage.

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tõnu Tunnel
Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Deck, Beam, Forest
© Tõnu Tunnel
Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Image 21 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tõnu Tunnel

The living room and the kitchen are located in the center of the building and the views open towards the bay as well as to the driveway. The bedrooms have views of either the bay or the entrance.

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tõnu Tunnel

On the upper floor, there is a studio for the hostess, who is a professional photographer. The views from the studio expand to the sea that is located west of the house. Above the kitchen is a sleeping porch for guests. Building 0.00 is raised roughly 90 cm above the ground.

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tõnu Tunnel

The architectural form of the summer house derives from the traditional hip roof. The roof of the building and the outer walls are covered with corrugated aluminum sheets. All the walls that step back from the roofline are covered with vertical untreated larch.

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Door
© Tõnu Tunnel

In this way, all surfaces exposed to the weather are weatherproof, but materials located in the shade are wood - more sensitive to the weather but protected from it.

Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tõnu Tunnel

Project gallery

About this office
Kamp Arhitektid
Office

Products

Wood Steel

Cite: "Summer House / Kamp Arhitektid" 26 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985969/summer-house-kamp-arhitektid> ISSN 0719-8884

