We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. South Korea
  5. GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti

GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti

Save this project
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti

GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WindowsGODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Chair+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Office Buildings
South Korea
  • Architects: Stocker Lee Achitetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  198
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Mutina, Petersen Tegl, Vipp
  • Lead Architects : Melanie Stocker, Dong Joon Lee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The building is in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea. It stands on a lot at the end of an expanding neighborhood. The original conformation of the project land is irregular and is located between a neighborhood street to the south and a bordering terrain on the north side. The rectangular volume develops along the north side of the perimeter and fits into the urban context in a position set back from the road, underlining the desire to obtain an urban void that allows a pedestrian and vehicular entrance to the building.

Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Simone Bossi

The ground floor and the basement, in fact, host a commercial activity open to the public; on the upper floors, on the other hand, there are apartments of different sizes. The volumetric composition is divided into two different bodies that fit together and generate a pure, clear, and recognizable shape.

Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Image 17 of 25
Plan
Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Image 18 of 25
Plan

The 'light' volume, punctured by the main openings, is supported by the volume that acts as a base and, at the same time, welcomes users thanks to the overhang on the entrance. The internal distribution of the spaces develops on the concept of skip floor and for this reason, the openings on the façade are asymmetrical, generating an irregular and non-static facade design.

Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Simone Bossi

The choice of materials reflects the design idea: two different finishes - facing concrete and Petersen Kolumba K43 bricks - which generate a clear image of the volume that is thus read as unique and uniform. Inside, the main materials are exposed concrete left natural and two different floor finishes, wood, and tiles. The details are made of matt black iron.

Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Chair
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Simone Bossi

In general, the choice to describe the entire intervention using only a few materials is in line with the search for the essential and necessary on which the project is based. In the context, the object fits in decisively, becoming a recognizable landmark in shape and color, which gives character and identity to this urban segment at the end of the built block.

Save this picture!
GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stocker Lee Achitetti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesOffice buildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "GODUNG Office & Apartments Building / Stocker Lee Achitetti" 26 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985966/godung-office-and-apartments-building-stocker-lee-achitetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream