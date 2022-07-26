Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll

+ 18

Exhibition Design : Ian Ollivier, Lucie Rebeyrol

Curatorial Team : Atelier Medicis, Cnap, Magasins Généraux

Exhibition Management : Playtime production, Playtime production

City : Pantin

Country : France

Exhibition design. The exhibition is organized around five spaces that represent five topics and perspectives. They borrow from the vocabulary of everyday life and urbanism. The « street » passes in front of the « monument », follows the « river », crosses the « park » and serves the « square ». These five places create a visiting experience with no order, both constrained and infinite, like a walk through the landscape of a metropolis.

Architects Lucie Rebeyrol & lan Ollivier designed these urban archetypes with the desire to evoke a city in transition. The plywood walls, reminiscent of construction site fences, and the use of construction materials, such as cinder blocks and lifting straps, dialog with the existing concrete architecture of the space. These modules are deployed throughout the ground floor of the building and are organized around a central street symbolically linking the old city of Paris and Greater Paris. Limestone-colored fabric, like the stone of historic Parisian buildings, runs throughout, giving shape and presence to each of the five places making up the exhibition.

The exhibition, As a result of a collaboration between Ateliers Médicis, Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap), Magasins Généraux, Société du Grand Paris, and Musée Carnavalet - Histoire de Paris, exhibition “Regards du Grand Paris” brings together the works of 38 artists who participated in the first five years (2016 to 2021) of the national photographic commission of the same name, entrusted by the Ministry of Culture to the Ateliers Médicis in partnership with the Cnap. For the first time, the exhibition unveils these works to the public while returning to the territories that saw the birth of these images.

The artist's works are presented at the Magasins Généraux in the form of a thematic tour that allows visitors to explore Greater Paris step by step, its public spaces, its landscapes, its cultures, in an attempt to grasp the challenges of this changing territory.