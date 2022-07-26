We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. France
  5. Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll

Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll

Save this project
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll

Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior PhotographyRegards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableRegards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, ColumnRegards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center, Temporary Installations
Pantin, France
  • Architects: Roll
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Max Hart Nibbrig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CTN Super, CTN Super, LEGALLAIS
  • Exhibition Design : Ian Ollivier, Lucie Rebeyrol
  • Curatorial Team : Atelier Medicis, Cnap, Magasins Généraux
  • Exhibition Management : Playtime production, Playtime production
  • City : Pantin
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Exhibition design. The exhibition is organized around five spaces that represent five topics and perspectives. They borrow from the vocabulary of everyday life and urbanism. The « street » passes in front of the « monument », follows the « river », crosses the « park » and serves the « square ». These five places create a visiting experience with no order, both constrained and infinite, like a walk through the landscape of a metropolis.

Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Architects Lucie Rebeyrol & lan Ollivier designed these urban archetypes with the desire to evoke a city in transition. The plywood walls, reminiscent of construction site fences, and the use of construction materials, such as cinder blocks and lifting straps, dialog with the existing concrete architecture of the space. These modules are deployed throughout the ground floor of the building and are organized around a central street symbolically linking the old city of Paris and Greater Paris. Limestone-colored fabric, like the stone of historic Parisian buildings, runs throughout, giving shape and presence to each of the five places making up the exhibition.

Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, Column
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The exhibition, As a result of a collaboration between Ateliers Médicis, Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap), Magasins Généraux, Société du Grand Paris, and Musée Carnavalet - Histoire de Paris, exhibition “Regards du Grand Paris” brings together the works of 38 artists who participated in the first five years (2016 to 2021) of the national photographic commission of the same name, entrusted by the Ministry of Culture to the Ateliers Médicis in partnership with the Cnap. For the first time, the exhibition unveils these works to the public while returning to the territories that saw the birth of these images.

Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Image 18 of 18
Plan

The artist's works are presented at the Magasins Généraux in the form of a thematic tour that allows visitors to explore Greater Paris step by step, its public spaces, its landscapes, its cultures, in an attempt to grasp the challenges of this changing territory.

Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Save this picture!
Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Magasins Généraux, Pantin, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Roll
Office

Products

WoodConcreteFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerTemporary installationsFrance
Cite: "Regards du Grand Paris Exhibition / Roll" 26 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985960/regards-du-grand-paris-exhibition-roll> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream