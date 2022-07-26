We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio

Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio

Save this project
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio

Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, BeamSoar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamSoar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingSoar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Windows+ 29

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Taichung, China
  • Architects: Soar Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  223
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hey! Cheese
  • Lead Architect : Ray Chang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. This building is a 4-story residential building of 35 years in a townhouse community. The idea of "flow" enables human use and natural feeling, as the diversified and flowing space improves communication and information exchange, facilitating mood switches for work or use scenarios. The large open windows bring in the light, while trees reduce heat. The skylight enables a vertical and free flow of light for different settings and views. Changes in nature can be felt even indoors.

Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, Windows
© Hey! Cheese

To create space, we had to start with a program and assign the space and style randomly. This project yet overturns the rule, allowing the concept of space and the spirit of place to precede, so that things may follow as or out of expectation. There is no fixation on place nor function in nature: when people walk into nature, the space and function arrive naturally; when they leave, the form and function disappear. Such illustrates the possibility of the natural space.  By removing the functions and creating the flow of nature, we pull off the possibilities and imaginations for creation.

Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Windows
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
© Hey! Cheese

Breaking away from the residential layout and divisions, we focus on the theme of  “forest and nature”. By adding the spatial hints of the forest, where things flow and change, we bring in the sense of natural vibrancy indoors, such as the always flowing water, the changing shadows from trees and light, and the flexible use of the open and free space.

Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Hey! Cheese

The Design Points. Impressions of the forest are brought in to simulate ecology in an abstract way for the feeling of nature： The patio restores the outdoor environment, bringing the impressions of mountains indoors. We work with artists to merge sunken wood, rocks, and various native species of mountain plants into a picture, blurring the sensorial boundary of in and out. The organic presentation of pillars and volumes, as well as the irregular shape of the teahouse, simulate the ridges made of stones and wood panels. The deja vu of a forest is illustrated in abstract and figurative ways. Vertical lines then balance the organic curves, toning down the rough and romantic wildness. Balancing the old and the new, the beauty of space is catalyzed by time. The space and behaviors are expected to grow, expand and flow, moving closer to nature in its use and traits.

Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hey! Cheese

Reset the physical layout to transform the constraints of townhouses for more fluidity in the space: Leveraging natural techniques proposed by the firm— microclimate, porosity, openness, freedom, flow, and the introduction of nature— the design speaks to the design ideal of creating a highly fluid, diverse, and multipurpose living/working space by transforming the physical environment and use of Taiwanese materials and natural techniques. Echoing the unique timelessness of the old house, we create a sense of time via objects, design, and blank space.

Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam, Facade
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Hey! Cheese

In a novel approach, materials of old Taiwan are integrated into the building, making it timeless： To embody the essence of an old house, a variety of materials representing Taiwan are used. Inspired by the shellfish pieces embedded in the walls of old coastal buildings in Taiwan, we add oyster shells into the base paint, saluting the spirit of local use. The choice of semi-opaque jade for the terrazzo floor allows the floor to take on a different appearance as time and light darken.

Save this picture!
Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Hey! Cheese

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taichung, Taiwan，China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Soar Design Studio
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Soar Design Studio Office / Soar Design Studio" 26 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985874/soar-design-studio-office-soar-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey! Cheese

自然形成，合风苍飞2.0 / 合风苍飞设计有限公司

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream