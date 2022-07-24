Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Accessing through a narrow corridor that is 1.20 m wide and 20 m long, we end up in a central space made up of iron porticoes and a roof covered in cellulose paste, this office project is articulated, which seeks to integrate both the different spaces and their functions, as well as the people who inhabit them.

The main objective was to create a work area with 65 positions in the same environment and with democratic benefits that allow the team to be integrated, communicated, and inspired. To achieve this, we resort to the use of tensors that hang the mezzanine from the aforementioned frames, leaving a floor plan free of pillars, allowing the design of a work table that, through an organic form, allows the integration of the different teams. A bridge made up of iron beams and glazed walls interrupt the central nave to give rise to 3 meeting rooms, the only closed environments together with video call booths and services.

The use of raw materials, iron, concrete, and wood, in addition to the presence of plants and a search for the integration of natural light, through perforations in the main roof and glazed partitions in the interior; create an internal ecosystem. On the main deck, a battery of photovoltaic panels is installed that make this project energetically sustainable.