We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Uruguay
  5. Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura

Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura

Save this project
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Santiago Chaer

Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyWild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyWild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyWild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Offices Interiors, Detail, Cowork Interiors
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: TIMB Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Santiago Chaer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  B&B Italia, Herman Miller, Bertoni, Egger, T-Con, Tecnología y Desarrollo
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Santiago Chaer

Text description provided by the architects. Accessing through a narrow corridor that is 1.20 m wide and 20 m long, we end up in a central space made up of iron porticoes and a roof covered in cellulose paste, this office project is articulated, which seeks to integrate both the different spaces and their functions, as well as the people who inhabit them.

Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Santiago Chaer
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Santiago Chaer
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Santiago Chaer

The main objective was to create a work area with 65 positions in the same environment and with democratic benefits that allow the team to be integrated, communicated, and inspired. To achieve this, we resort to the use of tensors that hang the mezzanine from the aforementioned frames, leaving a floor plan free of pillars, allowing the design of a work table that, through an organic form, allows the integration of the different teams. A bridge made up of iron beams and glazed walls interrupt the central nave to give rise to 3 meeting rooms, the only closed environments together with video call booths and services.

Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Santiago Chaer
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Image 18 of 24
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Santiago Chaer
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Image 19 of 24
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Santiago Chaer

The use of raw materials, iron, concrete, and wood, in addition to the presence of plants and a search for the integration of natural light, through perforations in the main roof and glazed partitions in the interior; create an internal ecosystem. On the main deck, a battery of photovoltaic panels is installed that make this project energetically sustainable.

Save this picture!
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Santiago Chaer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pocitos, 11300 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TIMB Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailCowork InteriorsUruguay
Cite: "Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura" [Oficinas Wild Fi / TIMB Arquitectura] 24 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985843/wild-fi-offices-timb-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream