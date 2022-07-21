We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. India
  5. The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE

The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE

Save this project
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE

The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Fence, Forest, GardenThe Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenThe Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, ForestThe Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Beam, Garden+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Pedestrian Bridge
Karjat, India
  • City : Karjat
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Fence, Forest, Garden
© Soham Raje

Text description provided by the architects. An acre plot is naturally divided along the linear side having steep converging contours. This piece of land has two peak points and a valley with water flowing during the monsoon. One of the peaks has direct access to the main road and the other side has the client’s bungalow located.

Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Soham Raje
Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Soham Raje
Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Image 17 of 21
Floor Plan

It was essential to connect these two points to commute to and fro. This is how the concept of elevated pathway- BRIDGE developed. Along with the core intention, the architects decided to add a fun element as well as something that helps us, as humans, take a step ahead to revive mother earth.

Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Beam, Garden
© Soham Raje
Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Image 18 of 21
Elevation

A dam of 10 feet in height is built to collect the surface runoff water on one side, which is designed to recharge the groundwater by reinterpreting the topography of the landforms. On the other side, a fun waterfall is designed for the user. The water overflow slit is protruding so that one can enjoy the waterfall standing beneath it.

Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Soham Raje

Locally available wood is used for the walkway on top of the crest which gives a raw texture. This walkway is strategically designed in between the massive foliage of the trees allowing the user’s transition to being experiential and intriguing.

Save this picture!
The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Soham Raje

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Karjat, Maharashtra 410201, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
architecture INNATE
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeIndia
Cite: "The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE" 21 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985741/the-bridge-dam-architecture-innate> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream