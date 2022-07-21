The Bridge Dam / architecture INNATE

+ 21

City : Karjat

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. An acre plot is naturally divided along the linear side having steep converging contours. This piece of land has two peak points and a valley with water flowing during the monsoon. One of the peaks has direct access to the main road and the other side has the client’s bungalow located.

It was essential to connect these two points to commute to and fro. This is how the concept of elevated pathway- BRIDGE developed. Along with the core intention, the architects decided to add a fun element as well as something that helps us, as humans, take a step ahead to revive mother earth.

A dam of 10 feet in height is built to collect the surface runoff water on one side, which is designed to recharge the groundwater by reinterpreting the topography of the landforms. On the other side, a fun waterfall is designed for the user. The water overflow slit is protruding so that one can enjoy the waterfall standing beneath it.

Locally available wood is used for the walkway on top of the crest which gives a raw texture. This walkway is strategically designed in between the massive foliage of the trees allowing the user’s transition to being experiential and intriguing.