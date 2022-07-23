We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, BrickRoccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden, Patio, CourtyardRoccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Beam, PatioRoccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
Flores da Cunha, Brazil
  • Architects: Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
  Area :  126
  Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Mezas, ZR Raízes
  Lead Architect : Alexandre Rögelin Prass
  Collaborators : Filipe S. Santos, Thomas Weirich, Paula Motta
  Interns : Renata Rizzon, Nicole Carrion, Bibiana Scherer, Júlia Ribeiro
  Lighting Design : Eduardo Becker
  Render : Kelly Chiarello
  Structures : Gustavo Zanatta
  Projeto Hidrossanitário : Gustavo Zanatta
  Electrical Engineering : Marlon Renosto
  Earthworks Project : Gustavo Zanatta
  Drainage Project : Gustavo Zanatta
  Execution And Management : Joel Lanzarin
  Environmental Consultants : Eng. Juares Fiorio
  City : Flores da Cunha
  Country : Brazil
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Brick
Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the most beautiful addresses in the Serra Gaúcha, the project is situated in an area surrounded by remarkable vegetation, unique rock formations, and exuberant landscapes. The original plot, with rocky soil, uneven topography, and pronounced slopes, made multiple accesses to the surrounding road system impossible, which made the activity in the form of a lot condominium the best option for using the area with minimum intervention in the landscape.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Fence, Beam
The presented proposal sought to explore these positive points. From the analysis of the environmental conditions - solar orientation, visuals, better use of the topography, and access possibilities, we arrived at a layout that is simple to read, but which contemplates the different potentials that each future residence will be able to enjoy individually.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Beam, Patio
The lots - all of the equal size, facing the Serra, are connected through a small access road carved in stone, which also configures the common space and delimits the area intended for the condominium leisure. Spatially, the road with the lots to the East and the Terrace to the West configures a beautiful setting with the Permanent Preservation Area to the North and the untouched rocky slope to the South.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Image 30 of 33
Diagram
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Beam, Sink
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
It is with respect to this scenario that the architecture was proposed. Perimeter enclosure, paving, and buildings were designed in complete harmony with the characteristics of the place. The spaces created seek to highlight their potential through the use of local raw materials - stone and wood, as well as through the workmanship and traditional construction techniques of the region.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Interior Photography, Handrail, Column, Deck
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
The basalt stone walls - completely built with rocks from the land itself, are the central constructive element of the project. The large vertical panels frame the built elements, composing, together with wood, metal, and concrete, a palette of colors and textures inseparable from the natural landscape of the place.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Brick
Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Image 31 of 33
Detail

The program, of low complexity, is configured by a party hall - open kitchen, grill, fire pit, dining room, and toilet; in addition to the condominium infrastructure areas. And it is in the details, exclusively developed for this project, that the solution becomes special.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Brick, Beam
For the metalworks, a pattern of perforations was specially designed, inspired by the grains of stone, forming a playful and semi-transparent design for the closures of the buildings. For the paving, a jigsaw of different colors and roughness demarcates the border strip, sidewalks, crosswalks, and access to the inner road. The signage - in metal, overlaps the stone in a smooth counterpoint between the artisanal and the industrialized, discreetly evidencing the importance of each project element.

Roccia Residential Condominium / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Interior Photography, Living Room, Patio
Likewise, the landscaping is made up of species that are usually present in the region, in a balanced mix of exotic and native specimens. The terrain, characterized by being largely composed of rocky soil, appears as a protagonist in the composition of the landscape. The chosen vegetation seeks to surround the stone outcrops, maintaining the natural characteristics of the place as a native component of the landscaping.

Project location

Address:Flores da Cunha, RS, 95270-000, Brazil

Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
Stone

