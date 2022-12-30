Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, KitchenThink Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, GlassThink Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, WindowsThink Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior PhotographyThink Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Clinic, Healthcare Interiors
Ponta Delgada, Portugal
  Architects: BOX arquitectos
  Area: 85
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Forbo, GUBI, Menu Space, Pedrali, Umage, Vescon
  Architects In Charge: Barabara Morgado e Oscar Catarino
  Construction: ARTIMOVÉL marcenaria
  Engineering: SOPSEC Açores
  Interior Design: BOX arquitectos
  City: Ponta Delgada
  Country: Portugal
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Think Health is a therapy and nutritional guidance space, under a concept of naturist approach focused on the public that seeks their well-being.

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The space forms naturally this concept through the shape, or absence of it, creating an unic moment, open and dynamic, where the few constructive elements captivate us to disconcerting but formalizing perspectives of the space. Assuming transparency as if the space was a single one, where everything can be seen and understood, as if it was an oasis, reinforcing the idea of "seeing and being seen". The color translates the concept and looks to inspire a peaceful and natural vegetation environment. 

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The space is composed of a treatment room, an office and a common area that is characterized by its calm and welcoming environment where permanece is in itself contemplative and seductive.

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Image 30 of 30
Plan
Plan
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Located in a consolidated and not so interesting urban center, Think Health takes on an attitude to inspire its surroundings, by showing itself to the outside with the same intensity as the dialogue established with itself.

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sofa
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This way, the intention is created in a way where the inside and outside boundaries are lost, in order to expand the space to and from the urban space.

Think Health naturopathy / BOX arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project location

Address: Ponta Delgada, Portugal

BOX arquitectos
