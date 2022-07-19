We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT

Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT

Save this project
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT

Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, CityscapeJiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, FacadeJiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsJiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving+ 35

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library
Nanchang, China
  • Design Team : Qinen Guo, Wenyu Lian, Tao Chen, Anyong He
  • Structural Design : Hongtao Lai, Zhiwei He, Sijia Lin, Yong Xiong
  • Electrical Design : Xiaofeng Huang, Tao Chen
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design : Jingfang Xiao, Zhenghui Yan, Xiaolong Yu
  • HVAC : Zuming Chen, Jie Chen, Zhixiang Huang
  • Landscape Design : Qinen Guo, Yang Ai, Chengjie Huang
  • Interior Design : Qinen Guo, Ke Chen, Yang Ai, Chengjie Huang, Wenyu Lian
  • Client : Jiangxi Hengsan Construction Engineering Co.
  • City : Nanchang
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. Library and Information Complex building, with a total construction area of 31,266 square meters, is a multi-functional campus complex including a library, administration building, wind and rain playground, network classroom, restaurant, and other functions. This building is located in the core area of the campus, above the central landscape axis, with the central landscape lake in the south and the mountain park in the north.

Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP

Challenge. Planning land is very short and irregular, the building needs to include a variety of functions such as a library, office, wind and rain playground, etc., complex design streamline,  which is the biggest challenge of the project. How to weaken the spatial blocking and isolation between the central lake in the south and the mountain park in the north by the massive building, so as to maintain the continuation of the north-south landscape of the campus and the connection of sight is also an urgent problem to be solved.

Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP

Strategy. Five north-south crevices are introduced, the form of which comes from the traditional "cold alley". So the building is divided into six strips, with different strips corresponding to different functions. The vertical courtyard also connects the north-south landscape and sight lines, making the building an important medium for the north and south campus. At the same time, different functional blocks promote natural ventilation and lighting through the courtyard between each other. So as to achieve no use of air conditioning, low cost of passive environmental protection.

Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SFAP

In order to solve the traffic and activity zoning problems of the library, administration building, and wind and rain playground,  a central area is set up between them. The problem of complex circulation is solved by diversion through this open integrated area. At the same time, the "moving" wind and rain stadium and the "quiet" library are strictly separated to avoid noise interference between each other.

Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
© SFAP

The façade. The longitudinal volumes of the building remain aligned on the south side, while the north side cuts and turns according to the form of the road. And the roof combines several large functional blocks into a hole through the roof of ups and downs. The north and south facades are then covered with concrete vertical louvers of varying spacing and depth to emphasize the integrity and landmark of the building.

Save this picture!
Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© SFAP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nanchang, Jiangxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "Jiangxi College of Construction Complex / Architectural Design and Research Institude of SCUT" 19 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985513/jiangxi-college-of-construction-complex-architectural-design-and-research-institude-of-scut> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© SFAP

江西建设职业技术学院图文信息综合楼 / 华南理工大学建筑设计研究院有限公司 陶郅工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream