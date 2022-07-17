We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Hong Kong
  5. A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd

A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd

Save this project
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd

A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, ColumnA Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Column, BeamA Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingA Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store, Detail, Retail Interiors
Hong Kong
  • Architects: Canter & Gallop Design Ltd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Timmy Lo
  • Lead Architects : Jonathan Ng
  • Construction Drawings, Site Coordination : David Kung
  • Construction Drawings : Phyllis Leung
  • Country : Hong Kong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Column
© Timmy Lo

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting at the bottom of a Chinese tenement building in one of Hong Kong’s most historic districts revitalized with handicraft shops as well as trendy cafes, K-Stuff is a lively Korean lifestyle store offering customers a glimpse into the Korean culture.

Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Timmy Lo

The store is designed to be one open-plan space with an interconnected retail area, food-takeaway station, and workshop.  Taking cues from Hanok — a traditional Korean house, windows, and doors are not only purposely placed to act as frames to its surroundings, but also to allow opening up the living space and connecting different rooms to bridge the gap between humans and the neighborhood and to bring people together.

Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Facade
© Timmy Lo
Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography
© Timmy Lo

Floor-to-ceiling glazing sheltered by a Korean clay tile roofing spans across the entire shopfront where the interior is completely visible. Expansive layers of custom matte acrylic light tubes aligning with the windows form a backdrop for the latest products on display and the outdoor seating. Perforated through the event-poster board shelvings and window displays, the light tubes are poetically arranged in rows to recreate a pattern inspired by the classic Korean window screen partitions that light passes through.

Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Timmy Lo
Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Timmy Lo

A centerpiece created by wrapping the existing elevator shaft of the building with matte acrylic light tubes and an LED barrisol panel at the base light up the heart of the store.  Beneath it are two tall aluminum display cabinets to feature new seasonal products.  With a big opening in each cabinet and the two mirrored, different areas are strategically framed to provide a sense of continuity and activities beyond the products.

Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Image 24 of 24
Floor Plan

In contrast with the metallic interiors, wood and straw acoustic panels are applied to the rest of the retail furniture, while a long piece of traditional Korean Ramie fabric is draped on the wood-beam-like pendant lamps that run across the length of the retail, adding warmth and softness to the space.

Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Timmy Lo
Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography
© Timmy Lo
Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Timmy Lo

The opposite side separated by the central metal cabinets is set in a darker tone where the back wall is clad with charred wood and polished stainless steel. Flexible seating is placed along the wall lit up by matte acrylic light tubes to create a lounge-like atmosphere for gatherings and workshops. The dynamic tonal change from dark to light, cool to warm is the effect of our approach to a contemporary Hanok.

Save this picture!
A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Timmy Lo

Project location

Address:Prince Edward, Hong Kong

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Canter & Gallop Design Ltd
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignDetailRetail InteriorsHong Kong
Cite: "A Window to Korea Store / Canter & Gallop Design Ltd" 17 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985504/a-window-to-korea-store-canter-and-gallop-design-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream