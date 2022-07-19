We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects

Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects

Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsNightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomNightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamNightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Japan
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Atsushi Kawanishi

Text description provided by the architects. By disassembling and reorganizing the house, the garden gradually opens to the environment by shaping a lot of places. Two L-type are chewed a little bit, while the wind shook in between, and the light shook the green shadow.

Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography
© Katsu Tanaka
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Image 23 of 24
Plans
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Katsu Tanaka
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bedroom, Windows
© Katsu Tanaka

The suburbs, which were developed in the early 1950s, are being replaced by new vitality. It is a house that connects two gardens in a surrounding environment and three gardens inside the interior.

Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Katsu Tanaka
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Image 24 of 24
Sections
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Katsu Tanaka

In the front garden, where the neighbors' children play, they do DIY and make firewood. From the south garden where the wind is blowing, Osaka Airport and Osaka-center section are located far away. The inside of the three gardens is a buffer that connects the garden with the interior. The lower flat roof connects the garden. These six gardens gradually divide the residence and harmonies the environment both at home and outside. The wall facing the garden separates the space and gives birth to a polyhedron garden.

Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Katsu Tanaka
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Katsu Tanaka
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows, Chair
© Katsu Tanaka

Each location has a unique facial expression and leads to other places of residence. The garden and the living room are intertwined in the interweaving of each other and is connected to the outside world.

Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Katsu Tanaka
Nightingale House / Atsushi Kawanishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Katsu Tanaka

Atsushi Kawanishi Architects
Wood

