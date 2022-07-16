We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design

Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design

Save this project
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design

Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Stairs, GardenXiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeXiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, WindowsXiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Beam+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Gallery
Xiamen, China
  • Architects: Fancy Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Zhichun Zhou
  • Lead Architect : Guoxi Fang
  • Client : Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park
  • Collaborator : Xiamen Lianfa Engineering Management Co. , Ltd.
  • City : Xiamen
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Stairs, Garden
© Zhichun Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. Luchao Kulangsu Art Park, located on the west coast of Kulangsu Island, used to be the Kulangsu Campus of Xiamen Academy of Arts and Design of Fuzhou University which was known as the "Huangpu Military Academy (previous outstanding military school in China) of Fujian Fine Arts". In July 2017, with the glory of “Historic International Settlement”, Kulangsu was exalted as World Cultural Heritage. Once known as "the cradle of modern Chinese education", the art island once again attracted the world's attention. It was the very time for Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park to shoulder the mission of "bringing culture back to Kulangsu and reshaping Kulangsu with art".

Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhichun Zhou
Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Fence, Handrail, Garden
© Zhichun Zhou

"KAP Gallery" was built in 1986, and used to be the sculpture studio of the Academy of Arts and Design, After the re-planning of the park, it will be used as an independent multifunction art space and keep operating continuously. The overall transformation follows the aesthetic paradigm of rough architecture in the 1980s, retains the original texture, and continues the age mark, allowing new memories to grow in the "shell" of the old building.

Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Zhichun Zhou
Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Zhichun Zhou

The exposed structural framework and wedge angles inside the building are preserved one by one, indicating the previous life mark of the "streamer hall".The walls are only applied with plain cement texture paint to reform the original appearance of the building, so that time can form tension in the field and achieve a pure and simple aesthetic feeling.

Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhichun Zhou
Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Zhichun Zhou

In the exhibition space on the second to the third floor, the team widens the originally narrow maintenance path to meet the traffic needs during the exhibition. The regular body blocks of the corridor facade are interspersed and interacted to form a unified internal environment language, forming a visit experience with a sense of order and ceremony. Wide and thick corridor handrails and display booths embedded in the structural columns are covered with warm wood. With careful and subtle intervention techniques, visitors will gain an intimate sensory experience in the process of walking, watching, and resting.

Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Zhichun Zhou
Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Zhichun Zhou

The light travels wantonly in the tall building, and the transformation highlights the level, texture, and texture, endows the building with the poetic quality of not being explicit but inclusive, and tells the story of constant change. The sliding rail device at the top of the space originally used to transfer large stone sculptures is preserved for its historical value, with mottled rust to remind people of the passage of time. The crabapple grain glass windows restored as before, the terrazzo floor with a sense of age, and the plaster corner lines on the ceiling are all signs of the architectural design details following from decades ago.

Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Zhichun Zhou
Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Zhichun Zhou

The window lattice is still, and light and shadow flow. Alternating functions and aesthetics, the team draws out the origin of the building through design. It awakens the memory between retaining and discarding, and then evolves the history and writes the present. Through restrained and rational design, the building completes its transition between old and new time and space, walking from the past to new life.

Save this picture!
Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Zhichun Zhou

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xiamen Applied Arts College, 151 Kangtai Road, Gulangyu Island, Siming district, Xiamen City, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fancy Design
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina
Cite: "Xiamen Luchao Kulangsu Art Park / Fancy Design" 16 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985399/xiamen-luchao-kulangsu-art-park-fancy-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhichun Zhou

鹭潮鼓浪屿工艺美院·流光厅 / 方式设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream