BEEER PARK / ARCHIHOPE

Restaurant • Huizhou, China Architects: ARCHIHOPE

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 880 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Vincent Wu

Lead Architect : Hihope Zhu

Design Team : Jane Fang, Chang Xu

City : Huizhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. With the change of times, new commercial districts are springing up, while the old neighborhoods and buildings submerged under the torrent of development are gradually forgotten, and those urban corners that were once full of life traces are also gradually fading their vitality. To revive the old neighborhood again and make it a focal point in the city, ARCHIHOPE Ltd. broke the deadlock with BEEER PARK and integrated the cultural atmosphere of local neighborhoods while continuing the brand gene, so that the old building can get a new life in symbiosis with the brand.

The Construction and Fit of Culture. The project is located in Maidi community, Huicheng District, an old neighborhood with a strong flavor of life and a popular “old hangout” for locals. Whether a few friends chatting all night until dawn at the barbecue stall or all kinds of people and vehicles passing by, these real traces of urban street life are all parts of where BEEER PARK is located. As an old commercial building with a history of more than 20 years, it is gradually declining under the impact of the development of the new commercial district. It is necessary to carry out a large-scale transformation to bring it back to life, but the process is not that smooth. The design team should not only communicate with the property management company and negotiate with the government, but also consider the building with long age itself and the fixation design for the new parts.

In addition, the design team also retained the living symbol of the local citizens. —— The black Gothic triangular spire outlined on the facade is the entrance to the Christian Church, which makes the new commercial space connect and integrate with the daily life of the public in the practical dimension. The culture of each city has its own unique style, and the building is a major carrier. Therefore, as a brand space, it is particularly important to approach local culture. Surrounded by the vibrant hustle and bustle of the city life, the commercial building is naturally integrated into the urban texture and residents' daily life, which is an interpretation of space to integrate with the urban culture and an emotional declaration of the brand spirit. On the other hand, the refreshing commercial space becomes a dramatic existence among buildings in the old neighborhood because of its novel appearance and unique structure. And distinct differences between local environment and brand tone collide with and merge into each other, creating a sense of inversion with harmony but clash.

The Symbiotic Effect Between New Brand and Old Building. An extra "E" in BEEER PARK is an extension of the multi-layered meanings of ENERGY, ECSTASY, ENJOY, etc, as well as an externalized sign of brand concept. The design of the facade is the most difficult part of the design process. In order not to affect the lighting and ventilation, the design team covered the decorative marks and outdoor units of air-conditioners left over from the original building with shutters that are lightweight and have a strong sense of modeling and three-dimensional effect, so as to form an occlusion effect and visual contrast. This is not only the manifestation of aesthetics but also the embodiment of taking into account geographical features that the bearing and wind capability of the facade are enhanced according to the climate condition with a high frequency of typhoons in the region.

The simple combination of warm colored beams and columns at the entrance and the silver suspended ceiling presents an open and bright atmosphere. The tile design of gray bricks with popular geometric details keeps in contact with the characteristics of the neighborhood, which is like the mottled trace of the frozen flow of time, witnessing the cycle of the local seasons and the dribs and drabs of people’s lives and creates more attractive agreeableness.

BEEER PARK is a warm and exquisite dining bar during the day and a romantic bar at night. The spotlights on the facade through the shutters create a halo with the gradual change as if it is a herald of the approaching of a slightly drunk night. An environmentally friendly material-oriented strand board is adopted in the interior space because it’s environmentally friendly with a good physical characteristic, which not only meets the requirements for a healthy lifestyle but also achieves the concept of sustainable development. The holographic projection is excellent to create an immersive atmosphere in the space, where customers can fully relax their bodies and minds for a delightful short break.

To continue the unified brand tone, deepen the impression of the brand on the public and attract people with the brand effect, the significance carried by BEEER PARK is not only the rebirth of the building space but also a major measure to stimulate the commercial development again, promote economic growth and rejuvenation of the neighborhood. It will be eliminated by the era of rapid development to preserve it blindly, so how to achieve a balance between retaining the original implication and introducing new texture is a big challenge for both the concept and practice of design. In addition, the extended significance of the transformation of an old building is far more than what it presents visually. When a new brand is brought into a neighborhood, it is not only promotion in material aspect but also integration and sublimation in the cultural field. Only when the brand becomes compatible with the urban culture can they complement each other, and bring benefits to the brand while innovating the urban texture and enriching the local culture.