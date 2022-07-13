We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Stack House / Atelier RZLBD

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeStack House / Atelier RZLBD - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardStack House / Atelier RZLBD - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, BeamStack House / Atelier RZLBD - Interior Photography+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Toronto, Canada
Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Borzu Talaie

Text description provided by the architects. A building is like a pile of books, which, being scaled and sized to our human body, is composed of horizontal platforms with consistent ceiling heights. A tall structure of three stories plus a basement, Stack House is a playful expression of horizontal volumes, which are stacked on top of and cantilevered from each other.

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Borzu Talaie

The stack is composed of three “blocks”. The lower block, containing the public programs, is finished in stucco. The middle block, containing the transitional programs, such as the multi-purpose room on the mezzanine level, is finished in charred wood. The upper block, containing the most private programs, such as the master bedroom and ensuite, is finished in metal paneling.

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Image 29 of 30
Diagram

While using stucco, wood, and metal to symbolize the three blocks, the overall dark gray color achieves subtlety in their differentiation, creating a contradictory image of monumentality and intimacy. Penetrating all these blocks is the quadruple-height staircase with diverse light shafts around it, traveling from the skylights all the way down to the basement. Rooms on different levels abut this extreme vertical void at the center, are either closed to be separated or opened to be combined.

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Borzu Talaie

Located between the ground floor and the second floor, the multi-purpose room is a diagonal extension of the living room below and across as well as a distinct gathering space shared by the three bedrooms on the second floor. From the living room, this diagonal sightline continues to the transparent wine cellar and the feature garden in the basement. Unlike the clear delineation of the blocks on the exterior, the interior is a vertical labyrinth around the staircase, generating a constant motion either in body, eye, or mind, throughout the entire stack of the house.

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Borzu Talaie
Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Borzu Talaie
Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Image 20 of 30
Plans

Located in the Forest Hill neighborhood in Toronto, the stacked profile of the house is well scaled to the surrounding, its face with a pitched roof blending and provoking at the same time. Simultaneously, the monotonous, dark presence evokes a sense of monumentality, hinting at more fluid and undefined spatial boundaries inside.

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Borzu Talaie

While complying with all the regulations, the house rejects the homogenous conception of the majority of (residential) architecture in the city, suggesting an alternative typology; it creates an unorthodox form that reclaims the free nature of an architectural space while maintaining and dramatizing the spatial order that unifies the interior and exterior complexity.

Stack House / Atelier RZLBD - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Borzu Talaie

Atelier RZLBD
Cite: "Stack House / Atelier RZLBD" 13 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985239/stack-house-atelier-rzlbd> ISSN 0719-8884

