SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Spa, Houses • Campinas, Brazil Architects: Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 926 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Bicubico

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Artefacto , Breton , Franccino , L´oeil , Líder Interiores , Pátio Brasil , Tecidos Entreposto , Tidelli , lumini | iluminação

Architecture : Lucas Dall’Ovo e Fabiano Magalhães

Interior Design : Dall’Ovo Magalhães + Vanessa Pignatti

City : Campinas

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located inside a farm in the region of Campinas, the building called SPA was an existing construction. The original project, in which we participated, dates from the year 2005 and needed some interventions.

Initially, we were going to revitalize the barbecue area and porch, however, as we visited the site, we realized that there was enormous potential for a general upgrade and, therefore, we presented a project to the clients that incorporated several updates, revitalizing practically the entire building.

In the barbecue area (gourmet space) we tried to create a contemporary environment, but one that recalled the old farmhouses, through the use of red burnt cement on the walls and part of the lining. In addition to the wood and braided straw lining, the entire floor was replaced and the woodwork was restored. In the rest of the balcony, we changed the floors and lining, the latter made of braided straw with a tightly closed and homogeneous weave, at the same time elegant and cozy.

Internally, we made some specific interventions in the dormitory area: we revitalized the floors and reformulated the existing skylights in the gallery. To this end, two blocks of masonry were created to support the works of art while allowing a physical and visual expansion in the bathrooms of the suites, creating a space of natural lighting and ventilation.

In the social area, customers considered the small home theater and the living and dining room to be a cold and unwelcoming environment. Thus, our proposal was to move the TV shelf towards the hall, expanding the internal space, from that came the idea of ​​the vertical slat that delimits the hall space and disguises the side of the shelf, at the same time we removed the doors that closed the environment and integrate the home with the rest of the room.

In the living room, the highlight is the large bookcase full of voids, all in wood, which provides a division of the environments, but without losing the physical and visual integration of the spaces. The closed niches are movable, allowing a change in composition, and allowing different combinations.

In all rooms, the furniture has been updated, and some items such as beds, sideboards in the bedrooms, the living room bookcase, and the bar in the barbecue have the design signed by us.