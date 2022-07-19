We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam, Patio, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© Bicubico

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographySV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomSV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior PhotographySV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Spa, Houses
Campinas, Brazil
  • Architects: Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  926
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bicubico
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Artefacto, Breton, Franccino, L´oeil, Líder Interiores, Pátio Brasil, Tecidos Entreposto, Tidelli, lumini | iluminação
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bicubico

Text description provided by the architects. Located inside a farm in the region of Campinas, the building called SPA was an existing construction. The original project, in which we participated, dates from the year 2005 and needed some interventions.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Bicubico
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bicubico

Initially, we were going to revitalize the barbecue area and porch, however, as we visited the site, we realized that there was enormous potential for a general upgrade and, therefore, we presented a project to the clients that incorporated several updates, revitalizing practically the entire building.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bicubico
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Door, Lighting, Facade, Chair
© Bicubico

In the barbecue area (gourmet space) we tried to create a contemporary environment, but one that recalled the old farmhouses, through the use of red burnt cement on the walls and part of the lining. In addition to the wood and braided straw lining, the entire floor was replaced and the woodwork was restored. In the rest of the balcony, we changed the floors and lining, the latter made of braided straw with a tightly closed and homogeneous weave, at the same time elegant and cozy.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bicubico

Internally, we made some specific interventions in the dormitory area: we revitalized the floors and reformulated the existing skylights in the gallery. To this end, two blocks of masonry were created to support the works of art while allowing a physical and visual expansion in the bathrooms of the suites, creating a space of natural lighting and ventilation.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bicubico

In the social area, customers considered the small home theater and the living and dining room to be a cold and unwelcoming environment. Thus, our proposal was to move the TV shelf towards the hall, expanding the internal space, from that came the idea of ​​the vertical slat that delimits the hall space and disguises the side of the shelf, at the same time we removed the doors that closed the environment and integrate the home with the rest of the room.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Bicubico
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Bicubico
SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Bicubico

In the living room, the highlight is the large bookcase full of voids, all in wood, which provides a division of the environments, but without losing the physical and visual integration of the spaces. The closed niches are movable, allowing a change in composition, and allowing different combinations.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Bicubico

In all rooms, the furniture has been updated, and some items such as beds, sideboards in the bedrooms, the living room bookcase, and the bar in the barbecue have the design signed by us.

SV Farm and Spa / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Bicubico

Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSpaResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
