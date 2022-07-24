Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The Car Park is part of a bigger project called Treed it, located in the Cité Descartes in Champs-sur-Marne, a new district bringing together companies, schools, research and expertise centers with an international dimension, working for the sustainable city.

Treed it is a landscaped block made up of 5 buildings: three students and young workers' residences, medical offices, and a car park with 240 spaces in wood and concrete structure. The plan has been designed in such a way as to preserve the large oak trees existing on the plot.

The structure of the car park combines wood and concrete. The ground floor is entire of concrete: posts, beams, and slabs. From R+1, the posts and beams are made of wood, the slabs are made of concrete. The cladding is clad in white lacquered vertical metal tubes, meeting two major challenges: ensuring good natural ventilation of the car park lots and protecting the immediate environment from the view of parked vehicles. The variations in the location of the tubes produce a kinetic effect, changing the perception of the building as you move.

To reduce the encroachment of traffic ramps and increase the number of spaces, the car park is organized in half levels. The last half-level, not accessible to cars, is converted into a fun and sports area with ping-pong tables and a fitness trail, intended for all residents.