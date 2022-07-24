We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. France
  5. Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes

Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes

Save this project
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes

Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTreed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnTreed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Interior PhotographyTreed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park, Public Architecture
Champs-sur-Marne, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Dufour

Text description provided by the architects. The Car Park is part of a bigger project called Treed it, located in the Cité Descartes in Champs-sur-Marne, a new district bringing together companies, schools, research and expertise centers with an international dimension, working for the sustainable city.

Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Dufour
Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Dufour
Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Image 17 of 25
Site plan

Treed it is a landscaped block made up of 5 buildings: three students and young workers' residences, medical offices, and a car park with 240 spaces in wood and concrete structure. The plan has been designed in such a way as to preserve the large oak trees existing on the plot.

Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Image 18 of 25
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Image 23 of 25
Section

The structure of the car park combines wood and concrete. The ground floor is entire of concrete: posts, beams, and slabs. From R+1, the posts and beams are made of wood, the slabs are made of concrete. The cladding is clad in white lacquered vertical metal tubes, meeting two major challenges: ensuring good natural ventilation of the car park lots and protecting the immediate environment from the view of parked vehicles. The variations in the location of the tubes produce a kinetic effect, changing the perception of the building as you move.

Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Maxime Dufour
Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography
© Maxime Dufour
Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Guillaume Mussau

To reduce the encroachment of traffic ramps and increase the number of spaces, the car park is organized in half levels. The last half-level, not accessible to cars, is converted into a fun and sports area with ping-pong tables and a fitness trail, intended for all residents.

Save this picture!
Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Guillaume Mussau

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:77420 Champs-sur-Marne, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkPublic ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Treed It Car Park / Saison Menu Architectes Urbanistes" 24 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985090/treed-it-car-park-saison-menu-architectes-urbanistes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream