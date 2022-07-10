A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects

-
Architects: Eric Owen Moss Architects
- Area : 1950 ft²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Eric Owen Moss Architects
-
Manufacturers : Daikin, Herman Miller, Arcadia Custom, DMF, Fleetwood , Nexus 21, Polycoat, Velux
- Lead Designer : Eric Owen Moss
- Project Director : Eric McNevin
- Project Architect : Raul Garcia
- Designer : Andrew Wright
- Custom Furniture Design : Eric Owen Moss Architects
- City : Los Angeles
- Country : United States
Text description provided by the architects. The A+M House is located in Santa Monica Canyon next to a canal, a block from the Pacific Ocean. Two adventurous teenagers and one adult are the residents.
The exterior shape of the house transforms vertically – from rectangular at the roof to a variously curving plan at the ground – ‘the guitar’.
The perimeter walls are in continuous transformation between those two plan shapes. That change in shape is particularly evident at the corners which begin with a 90-degree plan at the roof and end as a 10-foot radius at the ground plane.
The compound-curving exterior walls are produced by CNC milling all the exterior studs of the house. The milled lumber was fabricated through a direct-to-construction Rhino 3d model.
It was essential that the exterior walls, roofs, and soffits precisely preserve the milled shape. An industrial coating called polyurea was applied – a single-component covering that provided both waterproofing and exterior finish, the first time this rubberized coating has been used on an exterior over wood construction.
The four-story house is organized around a central atrium crossed by a bridge at each level and including a stair to all floors and the roof deck which looks over the sea. A theatre, symposium area, and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms surround the stair and bridges.
Two parking spaces are covered by curving, bowl-shaped soffits that form the rubberized exterior of the sloping interior theatre seating one level above.