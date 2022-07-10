We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior PhotographyA+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior PhotographyA+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomA+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior Photography+ 53

Houses
Los Angeles, United States
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The A+M House is located in Santa Monica Canyon next to a canal, a block from the Pacific Ocean. Two adventurous teenagers and one adult are the residents.

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Image 41 of 53
Plan - Ground Floor
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

The exterior shape of the house transforms vertically – from rectangular at the roof to a variously curving plan at the ground – ‘the guitar’. 

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Image 49 of 53
Plan - Section D
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

The perimeter walls are in continuous transformation between those two plan shapes. That change in shape is particularly evident at the corners which begin with a 90-degree plan at the roof and end as a 10-foot radius at the ground plane. 

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

The compound-curving exterior walls are produced by CNC milling all the exterior studs of the house.  The milled lumber was fabricated through a direct-to-construction Rhino 3d model.

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Eric Owen Moss Architects
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Image 47 of 53
Section B
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

It was essential that the exterior walls, roofs, and soffits precisely preserve the milled shape.  An industrial coating called polyurea was applied – a single-component covering that provided both waterproofing and exterior finish, the first time this rubberized coating has been used on an exterior over wood construction.

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Image 42 of 53
Plan - Second Floor
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

The four-story house is organized around a central atrium crossed by a bridge at each level and including a stair to all floors and the roof deck which looks over the sea.  A theatre, symposium area, and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms surround the stair and bridges.

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Eric Owen Moss Architects
A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

Two parking spaces are covered by curving, bowl-shaped soffits that form the rubberized exterior of the sloping interior theatre seating one level above.

A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects - Exterior Photography
© Eric Owen Moss Architects

Eric Owen Moss Architects
Office

Wood

