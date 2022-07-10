A+M House / Eric Owen Moss Architects

+ 53

Lead Designer : Eric Owen Moss

Project Director : Eric McNevin

Project Architect : Raul Garcia

Designer : Andrew Wright

Custom Furniture Design : Eric Owen Moss Architects

City : Los Angeles

Country : United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The A+M House is located in Santa Monica Canyon next to a canal, a block from the Pacific Ocean. Two adventurous teenagers and one adult are the residents.

The exterior shape of the house transforms vertically – from rectangular at the roof to a variously curving plan at the ground – ‘the guitar’.

The perimeter walls are in continuous transformation between those two plan shapes. That change in shape is particularly evident at the corners which begin with a 90-degree plan at the roof and end as a 10-foot radius at the ground plane.

The compound-curving exterior walls are produced by CNC milling all the exterior studs of the house. The milled lumber was fabricated through a direct-to-construction Rhino 3d model.

It was essential that the exterior walls, roofs, and soffits precisely preserve the milled shape. An industrial coating called polyurea was applied – a single-component covering that provided both waterproofing and exterior finish, the first time this rubberized coating has been used on an exterior over wood construction.

The four-story house is organized around a central atrium crossed by a bridge at each level and including a stair to all floors and the roof deck which looks over the sea. A theatre, symposium area, and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms surround the stair and bridges.

Two parking spaces are covered by curving, bowl-shaped soffits that form the rubberized exterior of the sloping interior theatre seating one level above.