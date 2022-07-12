We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Mexico
  5. Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502

Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502

Save this project
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502

Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior PhotographyLas Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, StairsLas Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior PhotographyLas Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Windows+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: REIMS 502
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8073 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Onnis Luque, Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cemex, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Interceramic, Novaceramic
  • Lead Architect : Eduardo Reims
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout the years, Mexican cities had experimented with urban and regulation changes -sometimes unplanned- due to the demand for living spaces, creating a void and density difference between the downtown neighborhoods and the outside suburbs. On that basis, living in a community and recovering the public space to re-densify the city, have been the values and goals to share from our trench to deal with the uncontrolled urban growth. These concepts served as a starting point to become reality in this multi-dwelling building in the heart of Querétaro.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Nearby the historic center of the city, Las Hadas emerges as one of the first apartments building placed in a neighborhood with single-family density. The building attempts to promote a new public initiative to change the land use in the area, opening the way to re-densification and reactivation.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Ariadna Polo

With a narrow surface -where a house used to be -, the length of the site was exploited to design a four-story concrete building, formed by 100, 200, and 300-sqm housing units, where the last apartment crowns the building by occupying a double-height story, allowing interesting views towards the front park and the city.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque

The building blends into its built and socioeconomic environment, by choosing a spatial distribution that stands out for its rhythmic, logical, and simple architecture, that would allow for a cost-efficient building, rich in atmospheric possibilities of space.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Exterior Photography
© Ariadna Polo
Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Image 21 of 26
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Exterior Photography
© Ariadna Polo

Las Hadas favors open and wide interior spaces, without affecting the privacy of each one of the inhabitants, by using artisanal-concrete lattices on lower levels and the integration of terraces and planters on the main’s façade that works as a filter between the street and the dwellings. 

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Windows
© Onnis Luque

The material palette was defined by neutral and contemporary elements, the exposed concrete a protagonist of the building’s language, chosen for its durability and timeless appearance whose green patina allows the building to age properly. This gray canvas is complemented by subtle accents of wood and steel while contrasting with the lush greenery from the trees and gardens.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Each apartment’s layout is developed around the central patio, which maximizes daylight, ventilation, and communication between the access and the 3 housing units. This common area houses an olive tree that was planted in celebration of a new life for the property and the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

One particularity of the project is the unique design and identity of each apartment, avoiding a copy-pasted floor plan. This characteristic is improved by the integration of private and public amenities that highlights the benefits of a shared-living system, showcasing a design alternative to urban density and land use issues.

Save this picture!
Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santiago de Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
REIMS 502
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingMexico
Cite: "Las Hadas Housing Complex / REIMS 502" [Conjunto las hadas / REIMS 502] 12 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985006/las-hadas-housing-complex-reims-502> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream