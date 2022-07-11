We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior PhotographyMobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography, Windows, WaterfrontMobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures
Nanping, China
  • Design Team : Yuchen Xing, Yujing Chen, Zhouhan Li, Luxi Chen, Yibin Yang, Jiahe Hua
  • Construction Team : Min Zhang, Yuchen Xing, Yujing Chen, Zhouhan Li, Luxi Chen, Yibin Yang, Ziye Huang
  • Collaborator : Ganzhou Sentai Bamboo Co. LTD
  • City : Nanping
  • Country : China
Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography
closed back side. Image © Yuchen Xing

Text description provided by the architects. The Mobile Working Cabin was completed in the midsummer of 2021. It is a prefabricated multi-functional space product designed by the members of the Songxi detachment of Rural Revitalization Camp, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Nanjing University, and jointly built by the detachment members, factory specialists, and local villagers in the Songxi Printmaking Summer Camp in Nanping City, Fujian Province. It is the first complete architectural work designed, followed up, and built on site by students since the sixth phase of the Rural Revitalization Camp - this will be a new starting point.

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Image 30 of 35
combination of cabin. Image Courtesy of SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY
Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Yuchen Xing
Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
closed side. Image © Yuchen Xing

The main body of the cabin is made of industrialized glued laminated bamboos with both wearability and ecology, which is formed by the logic of "frame and wall". The bamboo members (columns, beams, joists) of the main frame are prefabricated in the factory, and holes are reserved. The corresponding steel members and bolts are used to install and fix them on the site. The whole construction is very simple, with just a wrench and your own hands, untrained villagers and children can participate in the construction process.

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Image 26 of 35
structure diagram. Image Courtesy of SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY
Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
perspective. Image © Yuchen Xing
Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
roof details. Image © Yuchen Xing

As a mobile, adaptable, and extendible public space device, the design and production of the working cabin follow the principle of customization. Based on the unchanged main frame structure, it provides users with different kinds of functional wall options. The main materials of the wall are sunlight board and bamboo board, and each wall has different degrees of activity (fixed, semi-open, fully unfolded) according to its function settings. Doors, windows, exhibition stands lockers, and folding furniture can also be combined according to actual needs to obtain the final products.

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography
open state. Image © Ziye Huang
Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography
opening process GIF. Image © Ziye Huang

The working cabin was built in an abandoned primary school in Xiangxi village, Songxi County. It is not only a place for the villagers to rest and children to play but also a window for the dissemination of arts and culture. It undertakes temple fairs related to Songxi printmaking, involving exhibition, sale, work, viewing, and other functions. Therefore, the final product is composed of one "selling wall", one "experience wall" and two "display walls". This is the first working cabin we built. Its main task this time is to act as a container for printmaking art and cultural activities in the abandoned primary school. Next time, it will appear in other villages, witnessing new possibilities.

Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY - Exterior Photography
© Ziye Huang

Project location

Address:Xiangxi Village, Weitian Town, Songxi County, Nanping City, Fujian Province, China

SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY
Cite: "Mobile Working Cabin for Rural Vitalization / SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING, NANJING UNIVERSITY" 11 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984981/mobile-working-cabin-for-rural-vitalization-school-of-architecture-and-urban-planning-nanjing-university> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

open front. Image © Ziye Huang

乡村振兴流动工作舱——新型竹构空间装置 / 南京大学建筑与城市规划学院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

