We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Italy
  5. Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+

Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+

Save this project
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+

Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography, WindowsCascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior PhotographyCascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Interior PhotographyCascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery
Rocchetta Belbo, Italy
  • Architects: BRH+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  608
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aldo Amoretti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CGF Design, Fornace S.Anselmo srl, Fratelli Sartore srl, Luceper srl, Marzero spa, Sinergie srl, VMZINC, Velux spa
  • structural engineer : Innocente Porrone
  • Project Architect : Barbara Brondi, Marco Rainò
  • Design Development : Giulia Nardi
  • City : Rocchetta Belbo
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. The sense of responsibility as architects always guides us in drafting a new project, evaluating with extreme respect the soul of the place where the building is located, making it as sustainable as possible from an environmental and economic perspective. The design of a building intended for an organic winery was an opportunity to find solutions that would minimize the impact on the landscape by limiting excavation and displacements.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

Located on a hill, the building expands mainly horizontally following the contour lines of the landscape settling into a natural terrace close to an existing escarpment. The quality of the architectural detail alludes to the care of the wine production craftsmanship. The expressive character of the territory determines the selection of the colors of the building envelope which represents the contact and exchange between architecture and nature. The palette in shades of brown refers to the colors of the earth, the vine, the must and helps to enhance the identity of the place.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Image 16 of 25
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Image 17 of 25
Ground Floor Plan

The choice of construction materials was made in such a way as to favor the selection of local and eco-sustainable products, preferring solutions that reduce the need for maintenance and ensure that, in a possible future demolition of the building, the recovery and recycling of the largest number of building material, limits the footprint left by the building.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

The construction system consists of a prefabricated steel frame that can be easily dismantled and is completely recyclable. This resulted in a significant reduction in construction time which allowed for the completion of the building in eight months.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Image 22 of 25
Section

The façade, covered in light brown terracotta tiles with a horizontal pattern, integrates the building into the natural environment characterized by mimicking the typical structure of the sedimentary rock with a layered texture. The choice of a clay cladding material with high-density characteristics ensures a high thermal lag performance by increasing inertia with attenuation of high temperatures inside the building in summer.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

The energy requirement for the cellar's air conditioning is minimized by exploiting the thermal inertia of the existing ground against which the building has been placed and dissipating the heat of solar radiation through the ventilated wall system, used on the façade and roof. The insulating materials are all naturally derived: wood fiber, hemp, and cork panels.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Interior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Interior Photography, Glass
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Aldo Amoretti

The production of energy derived from renewable sources is guaranteed by the photovoltaic panels on the flat roof and the water requirement is reduced through the recycling of rainwater. The design details of the functional areas of the building serve to optimize the workflow of the wine production process, respecting the needs of those who use the rooms. The functional areas dedicated to each activity (reception of the grapes, pressing-crushing, fermentation, oenological development, bottling, storage, testing, packaging, and shipping) create a healthy work environment, providing ventilation and indirect natural light, with the aim of saving energy while maintaining adequate environmental comfort. The tasting room is characterized by a large window that visually connects the building to the surrounding landscape and vineyards.

Save this picture!
Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+ - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Localita Pia, 16, 12050 Rocchetta Belbo CN, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BRH+
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryItaly
Cite: "Cascina Elena Winery / BRH+" 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984823/cascina-elena-winery-brh-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream