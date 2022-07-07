We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cabins & Lodges
  Germany
  Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus

Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus

Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus

Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Exterior Photography, ForestRaus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedRaus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairRaus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Wood+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Biesenthal, Germany
  • Architects: Raus, Sigurd Larsen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Noel Richter
  • Lead Architect : Sigurd Larsen
Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Noel Richter
Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Exterior Photography
© Noel Richter

Text description provided by the architects. This cabin was designed by Sigurd Larsen for Raus. The Danish architect is well known for his contemporary design, which incorporates nature seamlessly and highlights unique natural settings.

Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Noel Richter
Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Noel Richter
Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Wood
© Noel Richter

Inspired by the idea of framing views and making maximum use of limited space, this cabin comes with large windows and sliding doors, an open kitchen, a queen-size bed, an additional bunk bed, skylights to watch the treetops sway, and a modern black interior that helps to avoid reflections in the windows.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Wehrmühlenweg 8, 16359 Biesenthal, Germany

About this office
Sigurd Larsen
Office
Raus
Office

