Raus Cabin Model II / Sigurd Larsen + Raus

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This cabin was designed by Sigurd Larsen for Raus. The Danish architect is well known for his contemporary design, which incorporates nature seamlessly and highlights unique natural settings.

Inspired by the idea of framing views and making maximum use of limited space, this cabin comes with large windows and sliding doors, an open kitchen, a queen-size bed, an additional bunk bed, skylights to watch the treetops sway, and a modern black interior that helps to avoid reflections in the windows.