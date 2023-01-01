Ochama / Storeage Group

+ 29

Store • Diemen, The Netherlands Architects: Storeage Group

Area : 2000 m²

Year : 2022

Photographs : Luis Monteiro

Manufacturers : Acosorb , Altro , Ecophon , FLOS , Fórmica , LumiParts , Marlan , Mosa , Prolumia , Reynaers , TBD BY CHINA TELECOM , Vyva Fabric , i-did , ntb

Construction : ImageBuilders

Creative Directors : Li Kang, Leendert Tange

Cheif Designer : Lieke Genten

Promotion : J&Y Studio

City : Diemen

Country : The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Jan 10, 2022, JD.com unveiled its new retail model, named Ochama, consisting of four omnichannel pick-up retail stores in the Netherlands(Amsterdam,Utrecht,Rotterdam, Leiden). The seemingly simple design, highlighted by red elements, mirrors the pragmatism and aesthetics of the Dutch, with some surprising twists hidden inside. Ochama is the first omnichannel store in the country to provide a full range of products, including fresh groceries. The leading retail technologies and logistics from JD.com will guarantee 100% automatic preparation, delivery, and customer services and help improve the interaction and lower the costs. This will offer the customers an extra 10% discount. The brain behind the Ochama is Storeage-Group, a Dutch design agency working in retail design for over 22 years. Ochama is an opportunity for Storeage to return to the basics of design thinking.

Based on the warehouse shop model in a community context, the exteriors of the stores are modest. Some are built with bricks highlighted by red logos; others are open glass window façades. The stores quietly blended into the neighborhood without too much disruption.

Storeage creates a subjective experience of the space through the the dimension of a scene, and the material, color, and display of the items in it.The interior of the stores is highlighted by red and blue paint to echo the brand's visual language. Shelves made of bamboo are easily spotted once people step into the stores. The bamboo was processed for a soft and warm tone. Inspired by the 'arch' structure of ancient Chinese architecture,the selves are set in an orderly fashion, and their semi-transparent style, similar to a Chinese screen, allows people to wander around and enjoy the contemporary interpretation of traditional Chinese culture. The softness and subtleness of the bamboo also neutralized the heaviness and roughness of the metal and concrete. The gadget is the perfect combination of Chinese traditional wisdom in leverage and modern technology in large projects. The exquisite crossings are also a symbol of good luck.

Storeage adapts the layout with a metal base display case.They takes advantage of the differences in the height of the cases to create several levels of visual stimulation to better guide the customers. Focal displays are set up in each area of the store. The arrangement of various scenes makes the store a customer-friendly space and helps to fuel the possibility of spending.

Designers froze the scrolling action of a mouse into a static image for the visuals to highlight the tech nature of JD.com and create an indoor virtual reality environment. Combining the visual language of the brand's logo, the "Mobius strip-like curves", the curved line is applied to the whole shop, giving customers clear guidance through the red curving lines on the blue floor, which becomes an important symbols for the direction of the movement in the space.

The price advantage that Ochama has to offer and the efficient delivery system from the warehouse to stores result from the automated technologies from JD.com. To show the people how Ochama can do this, Storeage suggested letting the technologies come to light. Customers can see how the service robots and the pick-up counters work, how the conveyor belts move, and the whole process of mechanical arms sorting products. The technologies are integrated into the shopping experience and the design of space.