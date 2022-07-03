Nethen House / DeDal architectes

+ 20

Houses • Grez-Doiceau, Belgium Architects: DeDal architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Stijn Bollaert

Lead Architect : David Lo Buglio

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family house is located in the heart of a rural environment on a complex corner plot, on the edge of a wood. Both the particular configuration of the site and the peri-urban stylistic context of 1960s housing led us to question the meaning of integrated architecture.

Between mimicry, reference and rupture, this project proposes to take advantage of the constraints but also of the potential of the environment. The architectural response wants to be both anchored in its physical and cultural environment but also singularly in rupture with them. This results in geometries and spatialities as scars of these tensions.

The orthogonal plan is disturbed by the drawing of the facades that it accompanies to close and expand the interior spaces. The tripartite composition of the house organizes the entire program around the core of the circulation and a void accentuating the visual connections between the day and night areas. Despite the apparent plan openness, each space is defined and has its own identity ensured by variations in heights, views, and materials.