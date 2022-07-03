We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Nethen House / DeDal architectes

Nethen House / DeDal architectes

Nethen House / DeDal architectes
Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Grez-Doiceau, Belgium
  • Architects: DeDal architectes
  Area: 210
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Stijn Bollaert
  Lead Architect: David Lo Buglio
Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. This single-family house is located in the heart of a rural environment on a complex corner plot, on the edge of a wood. Both the particular configuration of the site and the peri-urban stylistic context of 1960s housing led us to question the meaning of integrated architecture.

Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Exterior Photography
Between mimicry, reference and rupture, this project proposes to take advantage of the constraints but also of the potential of the environment. The architectural response wants to be both anchored in its physical and cultural environment but also singularly in rupture with them. This results in geometries and spatialities as scars of these tensions.

Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room
Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Image 16 of 20
Ground floor plan
Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
The orthogonal plan is disturbed by the drawing of the facades that it accompanies to close and expand the interior spaces. The tripartite composition of the house organizes the entire program around the core of the circulation and a void accentuating the visual connections between the day and night areas. Despite the apparent plan openness, each space is defined and has its own identity ensured by variations in heights, views, and materials. 

Nethen House / DeDal architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen
DeDal architectes
