We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Argentina
  5. Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos

Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos

Save this project
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos

Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, TableCosta Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, ChairCosta Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining roomCosta Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio, Courtyard+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Workshop, Showroom
Palermo, Argentina
  • Architects: Huella Estudio, NBBO Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  56
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, ABEL BAR, GENERANDO DISEÑO, HUELLA OBJETOS, Huup iluminación, JCABRERA AMOBLAMIENTOS, PERAL WORKS
  • Lead Architects : Cecilia Laura Villanueva, Brian Oliver, Nicolás Sebastián Brandariz
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. In the neighborhood of Palermo, Buenos Aires City, there is a Building of professional studios where two workspaces were projected with completely different uses sharing a single space. A Pottery Studio (Huella Studio) and an architecture studio (NBBO Architects) live together daily in a single loft.

Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

An iron and glass carpentry, accompanied by a wooden piece of furniture divides the space in two The iron carpentry contains a corrugated glass that allows the entry of natural light but screens the direct visuals. A wooden piece of furniture works as bellows between both spaces, the same contains storage spaces, kitchen elements, and objects that are used in common. The central division was designed with a low height to reinforce the idea of a common dividing element. Its format allows us to continue sharing the space air, and natural light and at the same time preserve the cross ventilation that is generated between both windows, thus attenuating the heat in summer.

Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Image 13 of 13
Diagram
Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Door
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Image 12 of 13
Plan
Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio, Courtyard
© Alejandro Peral

The pottery studio presents more rustic materiality with wood and the architecture studio has a purer design in white. Despite being Different coexist very well without affecting each other. The pottery studio is internally divided by a large curtain that separates the showroom from the workspace. The function of these curtains is to be able to give privacy to the workspace, which is usually much more dynamic and dirty than the showroom sector, the latter must retain a more formal presentation for customers.

Save this picture!
Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Alejandro Peral

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Palermo, CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NBBO Arquitectos
Office
Huella Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomArgentina
Cite: "Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos" [Estudio Costa Rica / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos] 05 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984544/costa-rica-studio-huella-estudio-plus-nbbo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream