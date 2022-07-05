Costa Rica Studio / Huella Estudio + NBBO Arquitectos

+ 13

Workshop, Showroom • Palermo, Argentina

Area: 56 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Alejandro Peral

Manufacturers: AutoDesk ABEL BAR, GENERANDO DISEÑO, HUELLA OBJETOS, Huup iluminación, JCABRERA AMOBLAMIENTOS, PERAL WORKS

Lead Architects: Cecilia Laura Villanueva, Brian Oliver, Nicolás Sebastián Brandariz

Text description provided by the architects. In the neighborhood of Palermo, Buenos Aires City, there is a Building of professional studios where two workspaces were projected with completely different uses sharing a single space. A Pottery Studio (Huella Studio) and an architecture studio (NBBO Architects) live together daily in a single loft.

An iron and glass carpentry, accompanied by a wooden piece of furniture divides the space in two The iron carpentry contains a corrugated glass that allows the entry of natural light but screens the direct visuals. A wooden piece of furniture works as bellows between both spaces, the same contains storage spaces, kitchen elements, and objects that are used in common. The central division was designed with a low height to reinforce the idea of a common dividing element. Its format allows us to continue sharing the space air, and natural light and at the same time preserve the cross ventilation that is generated between both windows, thus attenuating the heat in summer.

The pottery studio presents more rustic materiality with wood and the architecture studio has a purer design in white. Despite being Different coexist very well without affecting each other. The pottery studio is internally divided by a large curtain that separates the showroom from the workspace. The function of these curtains is to be able to give privacy to the workspace, which is usually much more dynamic and dirty than the showroom sector, the latter must retain a more formal presentation for customers.