Work with BIG and Fondazione Prada in "Architecture for Exhibition"

Architecture has always played a key role in exhibitions. Museums, exhibitions, and expositions are not only cultural offerings, but are defined by space, by an exhibition itinerary that is able to surprise and fascinate the visitor who is drawn inside an active and inspiring experience.

For an exhibition, architecture is as fundamental as works of art, collections, and artifacts and their contents. The “Architecture for Exhibition” course has been created on these premises: its aim is to train professional designers who are able to materialize diverse artistic and museum experiences, enhancing the ever-changing story behind each cultural proposal. The students will acquire new skills in exhibition design and will move into a very prestigious environment – culture – which nowadays registers an increasing demand by the most critical and exclusive customers.

The students will focus on preservation practices, lighting techniques and perception psychology to deepen their knowledge of technical practices to adopt in exhibition design. The course will be made up of 84 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop, and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the course, the YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration within the partner studios.

Special Lectures

GIULIO RIGONI | BIG BJARKE INGELS GROUP: San Pellegrino headquarters: how to narrate the company's story

PAOLO MATTEUZZI | ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS: The museum for the XXI century

PATRICK LÜTH | SNØHETTA: SFMOMA: The expansion of San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

LIVIA TANI | ATELIERS JEAN NOUVEL: Specificity in architecture: from the Louvre of Abu Dhabi to the National Museum of Qatar

GIUSEPPE ZAMPIERI | DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS MILANO: Chipperfield at Basilica Palladiana

EMMANUELLE MOUREAUX | EMMANUELLE MOUREAUX ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN: COLORS! The magic of colors

FEDERICO POMPIGNOLI | HEATHERWICK STUDIO, FORMER OMA: A former gin distillery becomes an exhibition machine: Fondazione Prada

ANDREAS FRIES| HERZOG & DE MEURON: Architecture & Exhibition - Exhibition & Architecture

Workshop

Design of a Contemporary Art Exhibition for Fondazione Prada

Giulio Rigoni | BIG Bjarke Ingels Group

The workshop will represent the occasion of practical synthesis to test all the notions from the other teaching modules, ensuring strategic answers with respect to a real architectural project. The course will be held in collaboration with Fondazione Prada and under the tutorship of Bjarke Ingels Group – it will offer the students the opportunity to work for an installation of contemporary art to be located in “Podium” – a container of renowned exhibitions in the heart of Fondazione Prada and designed by Rem Koolhaas. Located in one of the most famous cultural architectures of the contemporary period, the ex-distillery designed by OMA for Prada, the workshop will guarantee to the students a considerable challenge on multiple aspects. Firstly, the installations’ design up to Fondazione which hosted, among different works, masterpieces by Jeff Koons, Carsten Höller and Robert Gober. Secondly, the comparison between fluency and flexibility that a space destined to culture always needs to support, considering a refined and uncompromising logic of environmental eco-compatibility. Fondazione Prada, to this day, has never replicated an exhibition, and one of the goals of the workshop will be to imagine an itinerant exhibition: one that, thanks to a particular attention to the architectural side, is able to colonize different locations of the museum, allowing also to bring the cultural experience to the largest public and in the most different contexts, according to a mission of cultural and artistic dissemination, on which is based the vision of Fondazione Prada.

Build Your Project

Over the past years, numerous projects of YACademy's students have been realized. For this reason, starting from 2022, systematically, students will have the possibility to take part in a further educational step: the production of what they have designed during the workshop phase. Construction is an important step of architecture, therefore, YACademy offers to its students the opportunity to take part in the production process of their ideas. The students will gain practical and on-site experiences and, furthermore, the ownership of projects built for excellent clients, destined to media attention and able to define a turning point in their professional careers.

Internships

At the end of the course, the YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship / collaboration with some of the studios better matching the topic of the course, with the likes of:

SNØHETTA – BIG BJARKE INGELS GROUP - DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS - HERZOG & DE MEURON

General Information:

Registrations open until the 30th of September, 2022

5 scholarships full-coverage of the enrollment cost

Opportunity to participate in the courses from remote connection

Languages: Italian with simultaneous interpretation into English

YAC is an organizer of design and architectural projects for young architects and designers, recent graduates and students. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market. Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YACademy is the perfect frame within which to complete or specialize one’s skills, and create a significant link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available from remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano; namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.

