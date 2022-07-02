We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Italy
  5. Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture

Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture

Save this project
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture

Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamGabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Door, Brick, Facade, HandrailGabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visitor Center, Historic Preservation
Ripa Teatina, Italy
  • Architects: Rocco Valentini Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rocco Valentini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Italiafili s.r.l., L&L Luce&Light, Metalglas Bonomi Srl
  • Lead Architects : Rocco Valentini
  • Architect : Chiara Valentini, Pierluigi Di Nola
  • Engineer : Maringela Flammivio, Milena Vizzarri
  • Restoration Of Ancient Buildings : Impresa Edile F.lli Nicolo' S.r.l.
  • Projet Manager : EUROIMPINATI s.r.l.
  • City : Ripa Teatina
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rocco Valentini

Text description provided by the architects. The ruined “Porta Gabella” of Ripa Teatina has been revived with the insertion of a clearly distinguishable architectural element from the context, a cor-ten steel structure, enclosed by an envelope of vertical strings, through a contemporary language full of echoes of medieval architecture. A dreamlike interpretation of the medieval gate, its shape suggests a metaphoric image of two stylized door leaves that open outwards.

Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rocco Valentini
Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Image 32 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Door, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Rocco Valentini

The suspended walkways, that connect the various structure, take inspiration from the medieval wood walkway, leaning against the fortification walls that allowed the connection between the defensive towers. The main goal was to sew up the urban fabric with a polyfunctional structure able to connect the ancient environments and the pedestrian pathways of the old town but also to create a structure capable to turn in an outdoor stage for musical and artistic performances. 

Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Arch, Handrail
© Rocco Valentini

From the ground floor of the tower, through an existing underground tunnel, you enter the rooms of the adjacent building, and thanks to a new stairway and walkways in cor-ten steel we realized a link between the rooms of the Aragonese tower, the rooms of the garrisons and the alleys of the Old Town. The defensive walls of Ripa Teatina, equipped with circular watchtowers, added in the XV century, after the Aragonese conquest, encircled the inhabited area from the southeast; the town was accessible through two large gates flanked by another watchtower.

Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Rocco Valentini
Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Interior Photography, Arch
© Rocco Valentini

The gates were demolished during the Second World War, leaving an urban void and a disconnection between the defensive structures and the town center. Where once the Gabella gate stood, there was just a large stairway. From the studies of the floor plans and from the historical photos It’s been possible to reconstruct the original shape of the tower. Originally it looked connected with the adjacent building through a transversal masonry structure that allowed the direct passage between the two bodies and made all the levels of the tower accessible.

Save this picture!
Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel, Handrail
© Rocco Valentini

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:66010 Ripa Teatina, Chieti, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rocco Valentini Architecture
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningHistoric PreservationItaly
Cite: "Gabella Gate / Rocco Valentini Architecture" 02 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984422/gabella-gate-rocco-valentini-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream