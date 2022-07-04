We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamCan Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam, WindowsCan Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam, ChairCan Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Garden, Courtyard+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Restoration
Mont-ras, Spain
  • Architects: Pepe Gascón Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2960 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aitor Estévez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hansgrohe, Villeroy & Boch, Foc Factory, Grifería Rovira, Rajoleria Llensa
  • Lead Architect : Pepe Gascón
Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Aitor Estévez

Text description provided by the architects. A Masia is a rural building that is generally isolated and linked to family farms and/or livestock farms. They have been widespread across eastern Spain and the South of France for many centuries.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Aitor Estévez

The layout and design of each of these farmhouses were logical – yet involved a certain level of improvisation – and followed a tailor-made plan based on the requirements of the inhabitants so that each masia now has its own character and personality.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Aitor Estévez

In terms of construction, the widespread use of stone and ceramics stood out. In most masias, a barrel-vault could be found on the ground floors (as in this case) to protect the wooden beams from damage caused by damp in the stables.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop
© Aitor Estévez

This project is located in the heart of the Baix Empordà region, surrounded by fields used for dry farming.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Aitor Estévez

The farmhouse shares a wall with another larger one, which, together, once formed a single building. It underwent an extension in the 1980s that was far from traditional and distorted its image.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Therefore, the first starting point was to recover the essence of the Masia, conserving and enhancing the few original elements (mainly found on the ground floor), while also improving the extension’s appearance as much as possible, to make it more representative of the style we are working with.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st floor
Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Aitor Estévez

To achieve this, the ground floor level has been lowered and opened up to the land to the rear, the barrel vault has been filled in, the vaulted ceilings have been plastered – after breaking the ceramic vaults which make up the floor slabs – the impact of the use of grey-colored stone has been minimized as it is not typical of the area, new exterior wall openings have been created, maintaining a certain vertical style, and an English-style courtyard has been created on the street-facing side, etc.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Closet
© Aitor Estévez
Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Aitor Estévez

Reclaimed elements such as stone jambs and lintels, handmade ceramic tiles, doors, washbasins, sinks, fences, lanterns, fountains, and furniture appear throughout the project, reinforcing the identity of the Masia, in a setting of ochre colors and rough textures and materials.

Can Freixes House / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Garden, Courtyard
© Aitor Estévez

