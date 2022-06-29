We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios

Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLandscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior PhotographyLandscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, GardenLandscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Garden+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Landscape Architecture
Shenzhen, China
Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
image courtesy of design architect KPF. Image © arch-exist photography

Text description provided by the architects. ASPECT Studios has knitted a Shenzhen skyscraper into the urban fabric of the city’s Qianhai district by creating an urban retreat comprising a lush landscape and an active urban boundary.

Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography
© Wenjie Wang
Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Wenjie Wang

The project sets a new standard for office and residential environments in Shenzhen, by emphasizing the experience of its users, rather than grandeur and spectacle. The HONY Tower Urban Retreat is a detailed, tactile space that stimulates the senses. Composed of a set of outdoor spaces that have a quiet, human-scale atmosphere, the park offers a biophilic environment that insulates visitors from the busy surroundings through an increased connection to nature.

Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography
© Wenjie Wang
Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Wenjie Wang

The basis of the design is the idea that the landscape is the foundation of the Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates-designed HONY Tower. Where the tower meets the ground, it passes the baton to the landscape, converting the scale of the built experience into a more human one. The landscape protects its occupants from the hustle and bustle of the streets by creating a secluded retreat, utilizing new planting to create a green threshold, defined by detailed active edges populated with meticulously crafted stone sofas. At the same time, the municipal roads and new multi-functional community space are integrated with the new landscape, making the space a natural extension of the street.

Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Wenjie Wang

A refined, robust, and unified expression of materiality is used consistently throughout the landscape, connecting the horizontal experience with the architectural expression of the HONY Tower. At the same time, these material choices work to address the environmental pressures faced in Shenzhen, where summers are hot and humid and beset by typhoons.

Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Wenjie Wang
Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography
© Wenjie Wang

Stephen Buckle, Studio Director at ASPECT Studios, said the design creates a sheltered, intimate experience. “The project responds to the local microclimate, the intensity of city life, and a desire to foster a more fine-grain connection to the two high-rise towers and their urban scale and proportions.”

Landscape Design of Hony Tower / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Wenjie Wang

Project location

Address:No.1 Guiwan Financial Street, Qianhai, Shenzhen, China

ASPECT Studios
© Wenjie Wang

弘毅大厦景观设计 / ASPECT Studios

