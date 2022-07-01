We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Greece
  5. Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture-

Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture-

Save this project
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture-

Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Stairs, WindowsMobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, FacadeMobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Athens, Greece
  • Architects: en-route-architecture-
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alina Lefa
  • Lead Architects : Katerina Kourkoula, Hannes Livers Gutberlet
  • City : Athens
  • Country : Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alina Lefa

Text description provided by the architects. Despite all virtual communication, public dialogue still also needs a physical platform. An accessible space, that enables a collectively experienced debate and understanding. In the context of the European elections, the project called for an information pavilion that could host events and provide spaces for the exchange of information. Such temporary structures are often designed solely for one event or specific periods and are eventually disposed with little consideration for re-use or re-location. Designing an information pavilion in this context thus felt on the one hand challenging as an object itself and required at the same time a re-thinking of its potential life cycle.

Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Alina Lefa

The Mobile Podium was conceived as a pragmatic and yet spectacular platform for debate and public exchange. A demountable structure that is comprised of two standard shipping containers sliced diagonally and flipped 180 degrees on top of each other. Two additional support structures are placed to frame the cantilever. This alteration of standard shipping containers, created a set of cascading public seating areas and an internal space, tucked underneath the bleachers. The seating is designed for public gatherings whereas the space below can host support functions and information regarding specific programs. The cantilevering roof completes the lower shape visually while also providing shading and protection in various climates. The Mobile Podium is designed to be dismantled and reinstalled on any site with the use of a standard cargo truck.

Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Image 19 of 20
Plans
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alina Lefa

The first site for the Mobile Podium was found on Klafthmonos Square in central Athens. A temporary structure by nature, it provided the required interior space that acted as an information center to meet its programmatic needs. It enriches the public space with an ascending gathering space. Eventually it became an open-air auditorium. A platform for gatherings, debates, lectures and the exchange of ideas. It formally distinguished itself from the surroundings by becoming an oddly shaped landmark with very functional origins. A beacon of remarkable attraction that serves its purpose as a meeting point.

Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Image 20 of 20
Diagrams
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture- - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Alina Lefa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Athens, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
en-route-architecture-
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionGreece
Cite: "Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture-" 01 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984338/mobile-podium-en-route-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream