Mobile Podium / en-route-architecture

Pavilion • Athens, Greece Architects: en-route-architecture-

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Alina Lefa

Lead Architects : Katerina Kourkoula, Hannes Livers Gutberlet

City : Athens

Country : Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Despite all virtual communication, public dialogue still also needs a physical platform. An accessible space, that enables a collectively experienced debate and understanding. In the context of the European elections, the project called for an information pavilion that could host events and provide spaces for the exchange of information. Such temporary structures are often designed solely for one event or specific periods and are eventually disposed with little consideration for re-use or re-location. Designing an information pavilion in this context thus felt on the one hand challenging as an object itself and required at the same time a re-thinking of its potential life cycle.

The Mobile Podium was conceived as a pragmatic and yet spectacular platform for debate and public exchange. A demountable structure that is comprised of two standard shipping containers sliced diagonally and flipped 180 degrees on top of each other. Two additional support structures are placed to frame the cantilever. This alteration of standard shipping containers, created a set of cascading public seating areas and an internal space, tucked underneath the bleachers. The seating is designed for public gatherings whereas the space below can host support functions and information regarding specific programs. The cantilevering roof completes the lower shape visually while also providing shading and protection in various climates. The Mobile Podium is designed to be dismantled and reinstalled on any site with the use of a standard cargo truck.

The first site for the Mobile Podium was found on Klafthmonos Square in central Athens. A temporary structure by nature, it provided the required interior space that acted as an information center to meet its programmatic needs. It enriches the public space with an ascending gathering space. Eventually it became an open-air auditorium. A platform for gatherings, debates, lectures and the exchange of ideas. It formally distinguished itself from the surroundings by becoming an oddly shaped landmark with very functional origins. A beacon of remarkable attraction that serves its purpose as a meeting point.