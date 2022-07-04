RSC Terrace / Antumbra estudio

+ 17

Residential Architecture • Acatlán de Juárez, Mexico Architects: Antumbra estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Sebastian Anaya

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Abuelita Borrego , Artesanía Constructiva , Concepto G , Contorno , Cuchara , Dendrón , En concreto , Inmadera , Mooma

Lead Architects : Florentino Navarro, Catalina Joya

Drawings And Renders : Gustavo Prieto, Jorge Picvel

Structural Engineering : Estructural Studio

Landscape : Secoya paisajismo

Interiors Design : Antumbra estudio

Construction : Antumbra estudio

Lighting : Antumbra estudio

Blacksmith : Taller Limón

City : Acatlán de Juárez

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the outskirts of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, within a ranch with an equestrian vocation. The office was asked to take advantage of an existing roof and base next to a pond and a densely wooded area to develop a terrace for mainly family use, contemplating the possibility that the restroom area could be used in larger events that happen sporadically in the adjoining landscaped area

In response, the proposal was to articulate both scales of the program by creating a void that connects the landscaped area with the terrace and around which the different parts of the program were developed. The location of this patio was determined also by the pre-existence of a Jacaranda tree that provides shade and color to the space during its flowering stage. The volumetry of the project is made up of three main elements. Two stereotomic stone prisms build up the east and north façade of the central patio, inside which are the restrooms and the cellar area. And the third volume with a tectonic character and slender columns that structure a perimeter at the top to visually order the traces of the pre-existing roof. This volume houses the living areas and forms the west facade of the central courtyard. The project can be completely transited through roofed circulations, but it is developed to live in constant contact with the outside.

The proposal of materials sought to generate a construction that ages with dignity and at the same time require minimal maintenance. The masonry walls are tinted green and blue tones due to the humidity of the environment, a gesture that roots the weight of the volume even more to the earth. Over time, the rusty steel elements enrich their patina with a wide range of reddish and ocher tones.