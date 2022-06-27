We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum & Exhibition Interiors
  4. Norway
  5. The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+

The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+

Save this project
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+
Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 2050+

The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior PhotographyThe Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior PhotographyThe Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior PhotographyThe Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Sentrum, Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 2050+

Text description provided by the architects. 2050+ has designed The Pillars room, a permanent exhibition space within the new National Museum in Oslo, which opened its doors to the public on June 11th. The room will host temporary shows featuring pieces from The Fredriksen Family Collection.

Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 2050+

The Pillars does not adhere to the traditional idea of static exhibition space – one in which art is consumed passively. Rather, the room invites the visitor to question the object-to-subject relationship, by unlocking infinite possible configurations, and turning visitors into active and performative agents within the museum’s galleries.

Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
© Annar Bjørgli
Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
© Annar Bjørgli

The Pillars is not about staring, but about engaging – and, by engaging, rethinking our role and agency in negotiation with contemporary cultural institutions. 

Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 2050+

The design by 2050+ adds two systems into the exhibition space: a dynamic colored display wall and a mechanism of tracks for curtains. The display wall is made of pivoting metal panels that run around the perimeter of the room: they can alternatively provide a straight border as well as turn dynamically to form an articulated surface. The curtain track system provides an infrastructure that can rapidly and theatrically change the space, enabling the display of multiple configurations tailored to specific exhibition, performance, or workshop formats. 

Adding to these fixed elements, The Pillars room consists of a kit of parts that, once combined, arranged, stacked, and aligned, can generate infinite scenarios: a series of migrant structures allowing the visitor to experience and perceive the art in unexpected and novel manners; locally produced carpets and fabrics dividing and orchestrating the space into more intimate experiences; a series of modular podiums offering various ground layouts and a selection of sitting elements introducing a domestic and informal feeling to the visitor’s experience.

Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 2050+

Challenging the distinctive neutrality of a white box, 2050+’s design of The Pillars leans towards the idea of “a tool”: a fully equipped space, capable of supporting a variety of cultural practices. Resembling an experimental theater, the newly-designed space will act as a testing ground for new exhibition formats and curatorial strategies, constantly morphing and adapting its identity in a productive and stimulating dialogue with the new National Museum of Norway.  

Save this picture!
The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+ - Interior Photography
© Annar Bjørgli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brynjulf Bulls plass 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
2050+
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsNorway
Cite: "The Pillars Exhibition / 2050+" 27 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984272/the-pillars-exhibition-2050-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream